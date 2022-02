Friday-Saturday (Feb. 18-19) 7:07 & 6:07 PM (ET) Ferris State vs. Michigan Tech Huskies: Weekend Preview. Home ice now lies mathematically out of reach for ther Bulldogs - but their opportunity to go into the postseason playing strong against good competition is very much alive. A depleted Bulldog team narrowly missed the mark Friday before falling again Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie, but Ferris State's attention has quickly turned to one of the nation's most under talked-about teams in the nationally #14 ranked Michigan Tech Huskies. They are one of the nation's greatest combined special teams groups in recent memory, clicking at a shade under 30 percent on the power play, and killing off just a hair under 90 percent of all opponent power plays. They don't allow goals (1.77 per game) they score more than enough to win (3.41 per game), have star power and great goaltending.

