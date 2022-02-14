ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former colleague says ex-Angels employee saw Skaggs do drugs

By SCHUYLER DIXON
westplainsdailyquill.net
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing the opioids that contributed to Tyler Skaggs' overdose death told a colleague he...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Arizona Sports

At Tyler Skaggs trial, 4 MLB players testify they received drugs

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Four major league players testified Tuesday they received oxycodone pills from a former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitchers Matt Harvey, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian and first baseman C.J....
fox4news.com

Tyler Skaggs overdose trial: 4 Major League Baseball players testify about drug usage

FORT WORTH, Texas - Multiple Major League Baseball players said Tuesday they got oxycodone pills from the former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Tyler Skaggs with drugs that led to his overdose death. Eric Kay, the team's former communications manager, is on trial in Tarrant County and charged...
ABC30 Fresno

Drug dealer testifies, stage set for Matt Harvey to take stand in trial of former Los Angeles Ang...

FORT WORTH, Texas -- It was thrown in almost as an aside, part of a cross-examination at the end of an eventful day in court. While questioning a former DEA agent, defense attorney Michael Molfetta asked whether the agent was aware that in 2019, Tyler Skaggs sent Los Angeles Angels teammate Matt Harvey a text asking him to put drugs in his locker because he wanted to pitch "loosey goosey."
LOS ANGELES, CA
ksl.com

CJ Cron, other ex-Bees reportedly admit to opioid use in trial of former Angels employee

In this June 29, 2019 photo, Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs throws to the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif. Federal prosecutors say a former Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. (Jose Sanchez, Associated Press) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes.
abc17news.com

Trial set for ex-Angels employee over role in Skaggs’ death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial. Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death in the Dallas area in 2019. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times. Federal prosecutors allege Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others. Skaggs died before the start of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Ex-Met Harvey Details Cocaine Use, MLB Drug Culture in Skaggs Death Case

Former Angels and Mets pitcher Matt Harvey took the witness stand on Tuesday in the federal trial of Eric Kay and chronicled an extensive drug culture within baseball. Kay, the former Los Angeles Angels communications director, is accused of distributing fentanyl to the late Tyler Skaggs, an Angels pitcher who died in 2019 with fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. Kay’s attorneys insist there is reasonable doubt as to whether Kay provided the drugs that contributed to Skaggs’ death. Harvey, 32, and Skaggs were Angels teammates in 2019. Harvey is a relevant witness since he and Skaggs used drugs together....
FanSided

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron admits to opioid use in court

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron testified in a Fort Worth, Texas courtroom on Tuesday in the trial against former Los Angeles Angels public relations employee Eric Kay, who was charged with the distribution of opioids and causing the opioid-related death of Tyler Skaggs, both of which are felonies. Skaggs died in Texas while with the Angels in 2019.
Halos Heaven

Four former Angels say they received drugs from staffer linked to the death of Tyler Skaggs

The trial of Eric Kay, the former Angels communications director charged with distributing the opioids that caused the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, saw some important developments come to light on Tuesday morning, as four former Halos players—Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian—testified that they had also been given oxycodone pills by Kay during their tenure with the club.
ClutchPoints

Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron deliver shocking testimony on Tyler Skaggs in Eric Kay drug trial

Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was tragically found dead in a Southlake, Texas hotel room in 2019, with a toxicology finding he had reportedly ingested oxycodone, alcohol and fentanyl before he died. It’s a key detail in the government’s trial against former Angels communications director Eric Kay, who is facing felony charges alleging that he distributed opioids which led to Skaggs’ death. On Tuesday, the jury heard from former Angels players Matt Harvey and C.J. Cron, who both delivered shocking testimonies to the Kay trial.
