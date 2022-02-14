ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global semiconductor sales hit record US$555.9 billion in 2021, says SIA

By Surin Murugiah
Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Feb 15): Global semiconductor industry sales rose 26.2% year-on-year in 2021 to a record US$555.9 billion (about RM2.33 trillion) from US$440.4 billion a year earlier, said the US-based Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA). In a statement on its website on Monday (Feb 14), the SIA said the industry...

