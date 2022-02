For the 16th consecutive year, Alexander (Zander) Blewett, III, a trial lawyer from the personal injury law firm of Hoyt & Blewett PLLC in Great Falls, Montana, has offered three $1,000 scholarships to the top student-wrestlers around the state of Montana for Classes “AA”, “A”, and “B/C”.The scholarships are awarded to the top wrestler from each school classification who has displayed the best combined qualities of wrestling and academic achievement. Both boys and girls wrestlers are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The award will go to one senior high school wrestler in each class around Montana who best qualifies.

