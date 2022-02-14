ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avast’s Online Protection and Secure Browser Products Win Latest Anti-Phishing Comparison Test

Cover picture for the articleAvast One Essential and Avast Secure Browser received the highest phishing detection scores in AV-Comparatives’ latest analysis of consumer antivirus and browser services. Prague, Czech Republic, February 14, 2022 – Avast One Essential, the award-winning online protection service from digital security and privacy leader Avast, and Avast Free Antivirus, have achieved...

