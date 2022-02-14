Graniteville man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

Buy Now Ivan Zagada Mendez (Photo courtesy of the Aiken County detention center) Aiken County detention center

A Graniteville man was arrested Friday night in connection to the assault of a child in 2018.

Ivan Zagada Mendez, 37, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree.

On Aug. 17, 2018, Aiken County deputies met with the complainant who stated the victim told her she was sexually assaulted when the complainant left to run errands, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was under 10 years old, according to the report.

Juvenile investigators were notified and took control of the investigation.