ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

News & Announcements

Hillsboro, Oregon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xd2va_0eEWjuRW00

: Information on mental health services, rent assistance, housing and food access, and more

Homelessness Initiatives: Find out how the City is working with partners to serve community members experiencing houselessness

Getting Around: Go where you need to with Hillsboro’s safe, affordable transportation options

Energy Efficiency Grant: Income-qualified households in Hillsboro may be eligible to receive a new heat pump water heater

Utility Assistance: Need help paying your utility bill? You may qualify for a flexible payment plan or bill relief

Newsletters, Guides & Magazines: Sign up for email updates and find our print publications

Facility Rentals: Rent space for your conference, meeting, or event at Parks & Recreation facilities

Noticias: Find City of Hillsboro news and COVID-19 resources in Spanish

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsboro, OR
Government
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Hillsboro, OR
Society
CNN

London police to probe cash-for-honors claims linked to Prince Charles' charity

London (CNN) — London's Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into an alleged cash-for-honors scandal linked to Prince Charles' charity, the Prince's Foundation. The force said in a press release that the inquiry is starting following claims that "offers of help were made to secure honours and citizenship for a Saudi national."
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Utility Bill#Homelessness#News Announcements#Noticias#Spanish
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
Reuters

NY attorney general fires back at Trump's defense of financial statements

Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York's attorney general on Wednesday pounced on former President Donald Trump's defense of company's financial statements, saying the five-page statement Trump issued a day earlier contradicted a court filing by his attorneys. "It is not unusual for parties to a legal proceeding to disagree about...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy