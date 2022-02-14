News & Announcements

: Information on mental health services, rent assistance, housing and food access, and more

Homelessness Initiatives: Find out how the City is working with partners to serve community members experiencing houselessness

Getting Around: Go where you need to with Hillsboro’s safe, affordable transportation options

Energy Efficiency Grant: Income-qualified households in Hillsboro may be eligible to receive a new heat pump water heater

Utility Assistance: Need help paying your utility bill? You may qualify for a flexible payment plan or bill relief

Newsletters, Guides & Magazines: Sign up for email updates and find our print publications

Facility Rentals: Rent space for your conference, meeting, or event at Parks & Recreation facilities

Noticias: Find City of Hillsboro news and COVID-19 resources in Spanish