Alameda County is joining 11 other local jurisdictions in ending the mandate, which is the state's policy, too. "This does land as a big change for some people," Moss said. Residents and visitors will still be required to wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are unvaccinated and in health care and child care settings, schools, long-term care facilities and jails and prisons regardless of vaccination status.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO