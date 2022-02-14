ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Void outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of...

KABC

790 KABC’s “Gwendy’s Button Box Trilogy” Contest Official Rules

A complete copy of these rules can be obtained by contacting radio station 790 KABC (“Station”) owned and operated by LA Radio, LLC, 8965 Lindblade St, Culver City, CA 90232, during available business hours Monday through Friday, on the Station website www.kabc.com, or by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the above address.
CULVER CITY, CA
click orlando

Wild Florida Everglades Airboat Tour Official Rules

Official Contest Rules Wild Florida Everglades Airboat Tour!. · General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by WKMG (“Station”) and Wild Florida (the “Sponsor”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
ORLANDO, FL
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Despite declining COVID-19 cases, health officials say indoor masking rule to remain for now

Despite a continued decline in new COVID-19 cases, Sonoma County health officials said this week they’re not ready to loosen the indoor mask rule. Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said the current number of new daily infections — though dramatically lower than just a few weeks ago — is still “relatively high.” COVID-19 hospitalizations, she added, also remain high, though they also are declining.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sponsor
Law.com

The Tenth Circuit Reverses Qualified Immunity for University Official Under Rule 12(B)(6) in Student Speech Case

On appeal, circuit court holds that First Amendment protection of student speech is clearly established for purposes of qualified immunity. In Thompson v. Ragland, No. 21-1143, 2022 U.S. App. LEXIS 2427, at *1, *18 (10th Cir. Jan. 26, 2022), the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit held that it is clearly established in this circuit that a university official cannot impose “discipline” on a student for their speech “without good reason.” Because the law was clearly established at the time of the university official’s conduct—even if there was not applicable “precedent with identical facts”—the court reversed the district court’s decision to grant qualified immunity to the official who had disciplined the student. Id. at *18.
COLLEGES
foodcontessa.com

How to Get a Direct Payment of $1,400 From the Fourth Stimulus Package | Complete Info!

No matter how little legislation Congress accomplishes, some Americans will still be eligible for a $1,400 stimulus payment this year. When stimulus checks passed the first round in 2020, the two major political parties argued bitterly over who would receive them. As a result, most Americans have already got whatever money they are going to receive. Some taxpayers, on the other hand, may be entitled to the full $1,400 payout if they are able to claim additional benefits.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

What is illegal immigration costing us?

The explosion of illegal immigration under the Biden administration continues unabated while a majority of the mainstream media ignores the issue and the general public remains ignorant of the long-term consequences. This issue affects every U.S. citizen in one way or another, be it socially, economically or health-wise. The government...
IMMIGRATION
The Free Press - TFP

“Appalling” Florida Takes Legal Action Against Biden Admin For Releasing Illegal Immigrants Into State

Today, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Florida is taking legal action against the Biden administration for ignoring federal immigration law as the out-of-control situation at the U.S. southwest border continues. The Attorney General filed an amended complaint challenging President Joe Biden’s latest unlawful immigration policy. Instead of commencing immigration...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden admin invites more immigration in new ‘inclusive’ mission statement

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services released its new “inclusive” mission statement on Wednesday in which it calls the United States a “nation of welcome.”. “USCIS upholds America’s promise as a nation of welcome and possibility with fairness, integrity, and respect for all we serve,” the mission statement reads. The USCIS processes requests for visas, citizenship and humanitarian protection.
IMMIGRATION
texasgopvote.com

House Republicans Introduce Dignity Act to End Illegal Immigration and ID and Tax Unauthorized Immigrants

Original cosponsors of the bill are Representatives Dan Newhouse (WA-04), John Curtis (UT-03), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon (PR), Tom Reed (NY-23), and Peter Meijer (MI-03). “Our broken immigration system is fracturing America — economically, morally, socially, and politically. It's threatening the American Dream and our very way of life,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS

