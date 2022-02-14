ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-ring Circus

By Justin Peters
The Possible Olympics Doping Scandal Around the 15-Year-Old Figure Skater Favored to Win Gold (UPDATED)...

ClutchPoints

IOC makes shocking medal decision with Russian figure skater

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva failed a pre-2022 Winter Olympics drug test but went on to win the Gold Medal in the team portion of the figure skating at the Bejing Games. The IOC had announced that the medal ceremony for the team figure skating event would be postponed due to the Russian figure skater’s failed drug test. Now, Valieva, 15, is facing further ramifications. The IOC made a shocking decision on Valieva, as reported by ESPN.
Olympic medalist Adam Rippon blasts ROC over latest doping scandal: ‘Dirty cheaters’

American Olympic bronze medalist Adam Rippon blasted the Russian Olympic Committee on Monday over its recent doping scandal at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics involving 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva, calling them “dirty cheaters.”. Rippon, who helped Team USA take home the bronze medal in the figure skating team...
HuffingtonPost

Adam Rippon Shreds Russian Olympic Doping Scandal With 2 Blistering Words

Former U.S. figure skater Adam Rippon on Monday slammed the women’s figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics as “a complete joke” following the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision to allow Russia’s Kamila Valieva to still compete despite a failed drug test. “Fuck...
Slate

Can Erin Jackson Lead the U.S. Back to Speedskating Glory?

On Sunday in Beijing, American speedskater Erin Jackson added to Team USA’s Winter Games medal count by narrowly beating out Japan’s Miho Takagi to win gold in a thrilling 500-meter race. With her victory, Jackson became the first American woman to win Olympic speedskating gold since Bonnie Blair did so in the same event at the 1994 Lillehammer Games. Jackson also gave Team USA its first individual Olympic long-track speedskating medal, period, since the 2010 Vancouver Games. Perhaps most important of all, Jackson’s gold may help put to rest the question that has plagued American sports fans for a decade now: What the hell happened to U.S. Speedskating?
Slate

The Extreme Steps China Took to Make Enough Fake Snow for the Olympics

A century ago, it would’ve been unthinkable to hold a Winter Olympics in Beijing. The area receives less than six inches of natural snowfall in a typical year due to a monsoon cycle that pushes cold yet dry air into the south. Despite the fact that Beijing was just hit by an unexpected blizzard that will delay some of the competitions, organizers went into the event planning to use 100 percent artificial snow, a first in Olympics history. (Some of the natural snow that recently fell will actually have to be removed, because organizers don’t have time to smooth out the bumps it creates on the courses.) While artificial snow has blanketed Olympic slopes since the 1980s, supplementing natural snowfall, the sheer magnitude of China’s efforts to create wintry conditions for these games is unprecedented.
Gus Kenworthy’s final Olympics in a land he’d rather avoid

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Gus Kenworthy certainly wishes his final Olympic trip down the mountain didn’t have to be in China. Yet skipping the trip didn’t seem like the right thing, either. The freestyle skier whose kiss with his boyfriend at the bottom of the hill stole the show four years ago in Pyeongchang is competing for his mother’s native country of Britain this time around. He is 30, has had a recent bout with COVID-19 and has been dinged up a bunch over the past year. All of that leaves him content knowing that he’ll be calling it a career after this.
16 Pictures of Olympic Athletes the Moment They Knew They Won

The 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to wind down, with only a few more days of events on the horizon. Team USA has collectively won seven golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes in Beijing, putting them third in the world behind Norway and ROC (which Russian athletes compete under), tied with Canada and Austria, so needless to say, it’s been a fruitful Games! Among the many athletes bringing home hardware are snowboarder Chloe Kim, figure skater Nathan Chen, and speed skater Erin Jackson. International competitors like Team China’s Eileen Gu and Team Australia’s Jakara Anthony have also had a fruitful few weeks. Before we officially kiss the 2022 Olympic Games goodbye, check out these snapshots of the exact moments when 2022 Olympic medalists finished their events and just knew they nailed it.
Ukrainian cross-country skier Kaminska suspended after positive dope test

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for an anabolic androgenic steroid and two stimulants at the Beijing Winter Olympics, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Wednesday. The ITA said the sample was collected during an in-competition anti-doping control on Feb. 10 in...
