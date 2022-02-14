Five-ring Circus

A century ago, it would’ve been unthinkable to hold a Winter Olympics in Beijing. The area receives less than six inches of natural snowfall in a typical year due to a monsoon cycle that pushes cold yet dry air into the south. Despite the fact that Beijing was just hit by an unexpected blizzard that will delay some of the competitions, organizers went into the event planning to use 100 percent artificial snow, a first in Olympics history. (Some of the natural snow that recently fell will actually have to be removed, because organizers don’t have time to smooth out the bumps it creates on the courses.) While artificial snow has blanketed Olympic slopes since the 1980s, supplementing natural snowfall, the sheer magnitude of China’s efforts to create wintry conditions for these games is unprecedented.

