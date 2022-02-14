Five-ring Circus

The 2022 Winter Olympics are beginning to wind down, with only a few more days of events on the horizon. Team USA has collectively won seven golds, seven silvers, and two bronzes in Beijing, putting them third in the world behind Norway and ROC (which Russian athletes compete under), tied with Canada and Austria, so needless to say, it’s been a fruitful Games! Among the many athletes bringing home hardware are snowboarder Chloe Kim, figure skater Nathan Chen, and speed skater Erin Jackson. International competitors like Team China’s Eileen Gu and Team Australia’s Jakara Anthony have also had a fruitful few weeks. Before we officially kiss the 2022 Olympic Games goodbye, check out these snapshots of the exact moments when 2022 Olympic medalists finished their events and just knew they nailed it.
