The Kenai Kardinals basketball teams, both girls and boys, recorded their first Peninsula Conference victories of the season with a Saturday sweep in Seward. The Kardinal girls held Seward to three free throws in the first quarter as the Kards built an early lead and a 23-9 halftime advantage on their way to a 50-28 Peninsula Conference victory in Seward. Logan Satathite lead the Kardinals with 14 points; Emma Beck scored 11 points and Amber Nash added 10 points for Kenai. The Kardinals stand at 1-2 in the Peninsula Conference with five conference games remaining in the next two weeks.

SEWARD, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO