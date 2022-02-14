PHOTOS: Medicaid Expansion Rally

A bill that would have given $45 million in severance tax dollars to Wyoming’s education fund failed its introductory vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and will not advance during the 2022 budget session. House Bill 36 was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee. It would’ve diverted a portion of mineral revenues to the state’s School Foundation Program account — and away from accounts used to cover other state expenditures — in order to lessen the $300-million-per-year deficit in education funding caused by...

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO