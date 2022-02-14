PHOTOS: Medicaid Expansion Rally

Related
Education funding bill dies in Wyoming House
A bill that would have given $45 million in severance tax dollars to Wyoming’s education fund failed its introductory vote in the House of Representatives on Tuesday and will not advance during the 2022 budget session. House Bill 36 was sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee. It would’ve diverted a portion of mineral revenues to the state’s School Foundation Program account — and away from accounts used to cover other state expenditures — in order to lessen the $300-million-per-year deficit in education funding caused by...
The Latest from the Wyoming Legislature: Day 2
The Wyoming Legislature convened Monday for the start of its budget session, which takes place every two years. Along with adopting a new budget, lawmakers this year must decide how to spend a half billion dollars in relief aid. They're also required to redraw the state's legislative districts in light of population changes. Here's the latest from the Star-Tribune's team of reporters: 11:10 a.m. ...
Gordon strikes upbeat tone in State of the State address
Gov. Mark Gordon kicked off the 66th Legislature with an upbeat speech Monday, setting an optimistic tone as he told lawmakers that boosting pay for state workers was his top priority. The gallery in the House of Representatives was full, photographers swarmed the proceedings and senators packed in with their House colleagues on the floor. As Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon were escorted in by legislative leadership, they received a lengthy applause. ...
Lawmakers back governor’s state employee compensation increase
CHEYENNE – While lawmakers differed on their support for energy and American Rescue Plan Act funding priorities, many were united in Gov. Mark Gordon’s recommendation to increase state employee compensation. The key request was presented Monday morning to the 66th Wyoming Legislature as part of the governor’s State of the State Address. This was the largest exception to his fiscally conservative approach to the 2023-24 biennium general fund budget, which contains $2.3 billion in expenditures. ...
Rep. Zwonitzer sued over residency allegations, House expected to act Tuesday
Rep. Dan Zwonitzer was served with a lawsuit Monday in the Capitol rotunda in connection to allegations that have been swirling since January that he does not live in the Cheyenne district he represents. The suit comes a day before the House of Representatives is set to consider the matter. At a GOP State Central Committee meeting last month, Carbon County GOP chairman Joey Correnti raised concerns that Zwonitzer may...
Marijuana decriminalization bill filed in Wyoming Legislature
Marijuana decriminalization is on the table in the Wyoming Legislature. A pair of bills for legalization and a medical use study failed during last year’s session, after being passed by the House Judiciary Committee. Now, a new draft aimed at removing criminal penalties for marijuana use and possession faces a hurdle before it can be discussed this year — because it’s a budget session, it must get a two-thirds introductory...
Gordon delivers state of the state address, says Wyoming’s economy is 'getting stronger' despite inflation
(The Center Square) – Gov. Mark Gordon said Monday that Wyoming’s economy is "getting stronger" despite facing the highest inflation in decades. Gordon gave the state of the state address as lawmakers prepare to write the next biennial state budget. Wyoming’s constitution requires lawmakers to pass a balanced budget every two years. “Despite tremendous challenges, Wyoming is strong and getting stronger. We are strong because of our character, resilient because...
Bill would ban abortion pills in Wyoming
A proposed bill would make it illegal to distribute or take abortion pills in Wyoming. Senate File 83, if passed in its current form, would also make using or providing those pills a misdemeanor offense, with up to a $9,000 fine. Nearly every abortion in Wyoming since mid-2019, when reporting requirements began, has used this type of medication. Because the bill is being brought during a budget session, it will...
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon addresses the 66th Wyoming Legislature
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon addresses the 66th Wyoming Legislature at the start of the 2022 budget session on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at the Capitol. Gov. Gordon’s speech marked the beginning of a maximum 22-day session that will also include passing a redistricting plan and allocating some federal funds. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
4 Cheyenne residents sue Rep. Zwonitzer, alleging voting fraud
CHEYENNE – Four Cheyenne residents on Friday filed a lawsuit against Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, alleging that he cast a ballot using a false address and thus committed voter fraud. On Monday, the lawmaker rejected the allegations. Last month, Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne filed a complaint with the Secretary of State’s Office alleging that Zwonitzer did not live inside his district. This came after Joey Correnti IV, chairman of the Carbon County Republican Party, brought his concerns to the Wyoming Republican Party. The...
Bill that would give $45 million in mineral revenue to schools fails first vote
Education in Wyoming relies heavily on coal revenue. The industry’s decline has left the state with a $300 million annual hole in its budget, and legislators are looking for other ways to keep schools funded. House Bill 36, sponsored by the Joint Revenue Committee, would raise the cap on certain statutory severance tax distributions from $155 million to $200 million, and direct the additional funds to Wyoming’s School Foundation Program account. It was introduced in the House of Representatives alongside 27 other committee-sponsored bills on...
Gordon emphasizes conservative budget, state compensation and energy
CHEYENNE – As Gov. Mark Gordon addressed the 66th Wyoming Legislature at the start of the 2022 budget session Monday, he said his priorities remain increases in state employee compensation, energy investments and economic diversification. During his annual State of the State address, the governor said his fiscally conservative recommendations haven't changed since he first presented his $2.3 billion general fund budget for the 2023-24 biennium to the Joint Appropriations Committee in December. Gordon said he considers his vision for spending well-planned and transparent, but...
