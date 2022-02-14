ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NB Authors for the YA

Cover picture for the articleIt’s safe to say that most readers have grown up with no shortage of stories starring protagonists who identify as boys or as girls. More often than not, those books are written by writers who fall neatly into one of those two categories. Even into adulthood, the world of fiction is...

Distractify

Check out These Romantic, Fantastical YA Books by Black Authors to Enjoy All Year Round

In the past three years, sitting down with a good book has become a more popular pastime than ever in the 21st century. As of 2021, book sales are up a reported 2.9%. One of the most popular genres these days is Young Adult (YA) fiction, whose general audience is teens and young adults between the ages of 13-21. YA readers and authors are probably blowing up your BookTok feed or writing lengthy Twitter homages to their favorite characters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SPY

10 of the Best Science Fiction Books by Women Out Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. A common sentiment is that science fiction predicts the future. So when society held the widespread belief that men mostly told science-fiction tales for many years, it could have been considered problematic. However, it turns out that that couldn’t be further from the truth. Science fiction novels are no man’s game — and never have been. In fact, throughout the past century, some of the best science fiction books have been by women authors. “Frankenstein, the story of a man, brought to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
24/7 Wall St.

Most Influential Black Authors of the 20th Century

During the first wave of the Great Migration (1916-1940), in which millions of African Americans left the rural South and relocated to urban areas, mainly in the Northeast and Midwest, cultural revivals such as the Harlem Renaissance (‘20s and ‘30s) and Chicago Black Renaissance (‘30s and ‘40s) saw urban neighborhoods blossom with Black artists and […]
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Black Enterprise

Valerie Boyd, Renowned Biographer of Author of Zora Neale Hurston, Dies At 58

Valerie Boyd, the highly revered educator, editor, and author who wrote the renowned Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston, has died at 58. The Washington Post reports that Boyd passed away on Feb. 12 due to pancreatic cancer, according to her friend and power of attorney, Veta Goler. She was an associate professor and writer-in-residence at the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism, where she taught magazine writing, arts reviewing, and narrative nonfiction.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Atlantic

Eight Books That Explain the South

Sign up for Imani’s newsletter, Unsettled Territory, here. For more than a century, readers have been fascinated by the American South, a place where the dialects remain distinct, raconteurs abound (I’ve never met a southerner who can’t tell at least one good story), and American music is rooted. Their interest is rewarded by the many books written over the decades about traveling to, or through, the region. Though its tone and scope have changed over time, that genre consistently focuses on the particularity of the area: its cultural beauty, its idiosyncrasies, the poverty of many of its people, and the cruelty of its racial regime.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theyoungfolks.com

February 2022 New Book Releases: Celebrating Black History Month

Depending on where you live in the world, February can be cold, dreary, and wet. But it’s also an important month of remembrance: Black History Month. If you take a look at the National Calendar website, here in the US, it’s also National Library Lovers month. So celebrate both by taking the time to request the books on this list, titles by Black authors and titles that celebrate Black history.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sjpl.org

YA Friday: Celebrate Black Voices

Celebrate black voices by reading books by black authors! This is a collection of fiction and non-fiction that covers a wide range of genres and topics. These are great books not just for Black History month, but for every month of year. For even more fiction titles, check out this list.
ENTERTAINMENT
bookriot.com

Get To Know Six Amazing YA Audiobook Performers

This list of YA audiobook performers was originally published in our YA newsletter, What’s Up In YA. Sign up for it here to get YA news, reviews, deals, and more!. Often, when we think about audiobooks, we think about the author of the book itself. But who are some of the performers behind those books, if the author isn’t doing the performance? Let’s take a look today at six of today’s biggest and most interesting YA audiobook performers, with a little about who they are, as well as a look at a handful of the YA audiobooks they’ve performed.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Sheila Heti: ‘Books by women still get treated differently from those by men’

Sheila Heti hadn’t intended to write a book about grief, but in late 2018, about a year after she’d started writing her new novel, Pure Colour, her father died. “He had been sick, but it was always going to be a shock. It has been the most profound change I’ve experienced in adulthood, having a parent die. Mother and father are connected to what life is, and you know all along they aren’t the sky, the earth – they’re people. But while your mind knows it, maybe your body doesn’t,” she says. As a result of the shock, she adds, the story in her book “suddenly breaks”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Review: Sheila Heti offers a story strained by the surreal

“Pure Colour,” by Sheila Heti (Farrar, Straus & Giroux) A world determined by death and desire drives Sheila Heti’s “Pure Colour.” Interwoven by narrative, theory and criticism, Heti’s latest novel, caught in between the fate of the human spirit and the origin of the universe, drifts through adoration and creation.Three different animal spirits are introduced in the beginning: the bird, the fish and the bear. People born of each possess a lens that prevents them from fully seeing eye to eye. Heti is interested in how these entities channel into the critical forces of judgement, and as God manifests as...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
shefinds

You Won't Believe What People Are Saying About Michelle Obama's Book Now—This Is Unreal!

Heather E. Schwartz’s book, Michelle Obama: Political Icon is regarded as an inspirational read by most parents, teachers, and children; however, a small percentage of people are offended by the children’s biography of the former First Lady, and are even calling for it to be taken off the shelves and removed from school libraries! We wish we were kidding, but we’re not!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Hyperallergic

A Photographer’s Portrait of the Theater of the Streets

LONDON — You must look and look, and look again. Helen Levitt’s artwork seems to spring up from such an imperative. A pioneer of street photography, Levitt worked her entire life in the same few locations: the most crowded and poorest neighborhoods of New York. She ventured into those streets, searching for the theater of everyday life, from the 1930s through the 1990s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Jewish umbrella group asks publisher to pull Anne Frank book

AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The main umbrella group for Europe's national Jewish communities urged HarperCollins to pull a book that suggests a Jewish notary betrayed Anne Frank, saying it had tarnished the teenage diarist's memory and the dignity of Holocaust survivors. The U.S.-based publisher released the English language edition...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

