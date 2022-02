Adavanced Micro Devices Inc. CEO Lisa Su is now also chair of the Santa Clara chip maker, which completed its $49 billion acquisition of San Jose-based Xilinx Inc. on Monday. When the all-stock deal was announced in October 2020, it was figured to be worth about $35 billion. AMD's stock has increased in value since then, pushing the price paid to what AMD says is the highest ever in the semiconductor industry. It would have been topped by Nvidia Corp.'s scrapped acquisition of Arm if that one hadn't run afoul of antitrust concerns.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO