ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Zoo encourages endangered monkeys to 'get it on' with Marvin Gaye hits

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1EJu_0eEWSs4F00
  • A zoo in Staffordshire, England, hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to serenade the monkeys.
  • The impersonator was brought in as a creative way to try to boost the Barbary macaque population
  • Currently, the park is home to 140 free-range Barbary macaques, which are considered endangered.

An English zoo looking to boost their population of monkeys hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to serenade the primates during mating season.

Earlier this month, the Trentham Monkey Forest in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, brought in the impersonator, whose real name is Dave Largie, to sing the prince of soul’s greatest hits and encourage the park’s 140 Barbary macaques to “get it on."

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“We thought it could be a creative way to encourage our females to show a little affection to males that might not have been so lucky in love,” said Park Director Matt Lovatt in a statement. “Females in season mate with several males so paternity amongst our furry residents is never known. Each birth is vital to the species with Barbary macaques being classed as endangered.”

Forest employees won’t see if the power of Marvin Gaye worked its magic until the macaques’ birthing season in the late spring and early summer.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Zoo Uses Marvin Gaye Impersonator to Get Animals in the Mood

I'm not zoologist, but this has to be considered a creative way to get animals in the mood during mating season. A UK zoo hired a Marvin Gaye impersonator to sing some classics like "Let's Get it On." I would love to see a follow up story on this to see how successful the plan was. Check out the video below.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Gaye
Indy100

Blind cat with 'cosmic moon' eyes amazes the internet

A blind cat has caught the attention of millions with his hypnotising 'cosmic moon' eyes. The TikTok famous feline called Pico battles with bilateral glaucoma, a condition that turned his once "beautiful green eyes" into mesmerising moon eyes. His owner Monica has racked up almost 300,000 followers on the platform, where she regularly posts adorable updates.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoo#Monkeys#Primates
The Independent

American woman confused by the ‘weird’ place her British husband keeps his pyjamas

Americans and Brits may speak the same language, but there’s definitely some cultural barriers between the two. American TikToker Chloe Tucker Caine went viral after showing viewers the “weird” place where her British husband folds his pyjamas.In the video, Chloe, who is a real estate agent living in New York, walks into the bedroom and asks her followers for a bit of advice. “So, my British husband does something really weird and I want to know if this is a normal British thing, okay?” Chloe cuts to the bed, where she reveals her husband’s pyjamas neatly folded and tucked behind...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
TODAY.com

Mom of famed octuplets posts 13th birthday tribute to kids

Natalie Suleman's octuplets are officially teenagers. Suleman, who previously went by Nadya, shot to fame in 2009 after giving birth to Nariyah, Isaiah, Maliyah, Jeremiah, Noah, Josiah, Jonah, and Makai. In a post on Friday, she celebrated the kids and their unusual sibling status. "You are all growing into some...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

My fiancé cheated with my best friend – so I ordered them these gifts

A bride-to-be who found out her fiancé was cheating on her with her best friend decided to order two necklaces to reveal her discovery. Jewellery company Stir of Beauty shared a video on TikTok in which the jeweller explained she’d received “the saddest order” ever after getting an email from the customer.
ohmymag.co.uk

Heart melting moment monkey finds a puppy on the streets

This is probably the most adorable and unlikely story. Locals in India were awestruck when a Rhesus Macaque rescued a puppy and humbly took it upon herself to adopt it. The female monkey protected the little puppyfrom stray dogs who wanted to attack it, in front of passers-by who could not believe their eyes. Moved by the unlikely bond between the monkey and the little dog, they decided to help them by bringing them food every day.
ANIMALS
Good News Network

Kefir the Maine Coon Cat is So Big People Mistake Him For a Dog

Meet “the world’s biggest cat,” a kitty so large people think it’s a dog—and he’s still growing. The oversized puss belongs to Yulia Minina, who lives in the small Russian town of Stary Oskol. She bought Kefir—named after a popular, milky fermented drink—almost two...
ANIMALS
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy