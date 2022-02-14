ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Extra Love Is Always Good for Guests

By MODERN Staff
modernsalon.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo keep the love going throughout February and year-round, IGK is introducing new Extra Love Volumizing & Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, a hydrating and volumizing duo packed with rich minerals from volcanic water, Vitamin C, and collagen to plump up strands. Extra Love...

www.modernsalon.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Curly-Hair Hacks Stylists Swear By For The Best Hair Days Of Your Life

Curls are a wonderful and enviable texture to be blessed with, but the secret to having a good hair day with your curly locks is knowing exactly how to style them. Learning how to work with your curls is largely a process of trial and error as you find out what compliments your individual texture, but there are simple tips you can employ into your routine that will make wrangling your curls that much easier.
HAIR CARE
oxygenmag.com

8 Nutrients You Need for Healthy Hair Growth

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Wondering why your formerly healthy hair is now thin — even sparse? Shedding is a normal part of the hair growth cycle, so some hair loss is natural. But interruptions to this cycle — from stress, hormonal shifts, illness, scalp inflammation, even aging—can impede growth and hurry the loss of hair.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair, According To Doctors—They Cause Fallout!

Hair loss and fallout can be attributed to numerous factors including your diet. Another key aspect to look into are the chemicals and ingredients found in the products you use daily. We spoke with Dr. Yoram Harth, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Medical Director of MDHair, to learn about 4 common ingredients that can cause fallout and why you should avoid them if you’re already losing your hair.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Real Simple

Does Your Hair Need a Deep Cleanse? Experts Say Yes

When you put your hair through the wringer—skipping out on showering, using multiple styling products, dyeing hair from bleach blonde to midnight black, etc.—sometimes a regular shampoo and conditioner routine isn't enough to get you the shiniest, healthiest hair. That's where deep cleansing comes in. But what does that mean exactly?
HAIR CARE
thezoereport.com

Your Hair Is Changing With Your Age & No, It’s Not Just About Grays

Certain things are amazing with a little age: A good bottle of wine, a worn-in pair of jeans, or that block of cheddar you enjoy while working on your night cheese. Hair, on the other hand, can get a little dicey. Just like your skin, your hair texture changes as you age in myriad ways and on a different timeline than the people around you. This can make dealing with shifts in your hair texture incredibly scary and alienating — especially if your hair has been feeling a little on the thin side (thanks to the stress of the last two years), but your friends’ manes are as lustrous as ever.
HAIR CARE
Tampa Bay Times

20 Best Shampoos for Thinning Hair for Men

There’s no denying the confidence-boosting power of a thick and healthy head of hair. Unfortunately, many men experience thinning hair due to environmental, health, and genetic factors. If you face this common problem, we have good news! Thinning hair can be slowed and even reversed with the right hair products.
HAIR CARE
Observer

The Best Body Lotions to Soothe and Moisturize Dry Skin

No skincare routine is complete without an excellent body lotion, because soft, smooth and hydrated skin is always the goal. While body cream might not seem like the most glamorous step in your regimen, it’s one of the most important, especially during the winter when the weather is particularly harsh and drying. After all, dry skin isn’t just an aesthetic situation; it can also lead to cracked and rough patches that are itchy and painful.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Breakage#Hair Conditioner#Vitamin C#Shampoo#Plum#Igk#Microbiome Prebiotics#Jeju Water#Kakadu
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $16 Vitamin C Serum Leaves Their Skin ‘Feeling Like Silk’ & Looking ‘Noticeably Younger’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s safe to say we’re all familiar with vitamin C by now. It’s a skincare must-have that’s chock-full of amazing benefits. To sum it up, the multi-tasking ingredient minimizes fine lines and wrinkles, protects against free radicals, fades dark spots and discoloration and evens out skin tone. This all sounds incredible, but these benefits only show themselves when you’re using a top-tier, well-formulated product. Luckily, we found a serum that does the trick and does it impeccably well. Because not only...
SKIN CARE
TODAY.com

From chapped lips to dry feet, 8 derm-approved winter skin solutions for every age

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
SKIN CARE
reviewed.com

Don’t skip this step if you want healthy hair

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Everyone can relate to rushing through their morning routine to get out of the house faster. Maybe, for you, this means skipping shaving in the shower, forgoing makeup, or giving up on breakfast. But there’s one getting-ready step you shouldn’t leave out if you plan to heat style your hair, and that’s heat protectant, according to Wes Sharpton, resident hairdresser at Hairstory. “I recommend using it for all of my clients who blow-dry, flat iron, or use a curling iron,” he says. “Any tool that has serious heat needs a heat protector.” Here's what else you should know about this super important step in your hair care routine.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Tampa Bay Times

The Best Face Wash for Glowing Skin

If you want your skin to glow like the moonlight, you should stop looking for moisturizers and other beauty products. The truth is that all you need to achieve this glowing look is a good face wash. There are many different types of cleansers available in the market but which...
SKIN CARE
WIS-TV

Why chocolates and flowers are not always good gifts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Who doesn’t love chocolate for Valentine’s Day? Or a beautiful bouquet of flowers? Those are sweet treats for us as humans. But they’re not good gifts when it comes to our pets, especially dogs. Dr. Wendy King of Spears Creek Veterinary Clinic joined...
COLUMBIA, SC
SheKnows

How To Treat & Prevent Body Acne — Yes, Even In Weird Places — As An Adult Woman

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more disappointing than reaching adulthood and finally having clearer skin — only to break out in zits all over your bod. Flawless skin, who?  Don’t worry, though! You’re not the only adult dealing with bacne and buttne and boob blemishes.Whether you have one or two painful bumps a month or a smattering of acne on your chest, body acne is fine and normal. Treating this issue is doable with solutions ranging from elevating your hygiene routine to a quick...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

10 Eye Brighteners So Good You’ll Always Look Like You Got A Full Night’s Sleep

Model applying First Aid Beauty's Niacinamide Eye Brightening Cream to her under eyes. Your eyes show it all. No matter how much makeup you put on, if you’re feeling tired or puffy at all, your eyes can’t hide it. But that doesn’t have to be the case. You can make your under-eye area sing even on your roughest of mornings with an eye brightener that’ll make you look like you just clocked 10 peaceful, restful hours and are ready to take on the day.
SKIN CARE
Delaware County Daily Times

Guest column: Passing down a love of gardening

“Why try to explain miracles to your kids when you can just have them plant a garden?”— Robert Brault. Full disclosure: Being born in 1935 into a family where large gardens were a necessity, I did notenjoy gardening. All summer there was a push to grow and preserve food for the comingwinter. Our mother canned fruits and vegetables, and on the shelves in the basement therewas a colorful assortment of her hard work.
HONEY BROOK, PA
Shape Magazine

Spring Hairstyles You'll Be Seeing a Lot of In 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As spring approaches, you might be thinking about adding new pieces to your wardrobe or giving your home a deep clean. The possibilities for giving your life a seasonal refresh don't stop there, though. Adding new hairstyles to the rotation is another way to update your routine, one that's a lot more fun than scrubbing every crevice of your kitchen.
HAIR CARE
WPRI

Best eyelash enhancer

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Long, fluttery eyelashes are sure to make your eyes stand out. Mascara and false lashes are a great way to boost the appearance of your natural lashes, especially if they aren’t as long or full as you’d like. But you may not have the time to apply makeup every day, or you may not want to wear makeup all the time. Fortunately, eyelash enhancers can help your natural lashes achieve length and fullness, so you don’t have to reach for the makeup bag every day.
MAKEUP
ABC Action News

Skin Care and Beauty Tips to Help You Survive Winter

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Between all the dry, chapped and cracked skin, and frizz or damaged hair, this is the time of year to pay extra attention to self-care and beauty routines. During the colder months, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (ADD) recommends...
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy