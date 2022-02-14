Extra Love Is Always Good for Guests

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Everyone can relate to rushing through their morning routine to get out of the house faster. Maybe, for you, this means skipping shaving in the shower, forgoing makeup, or giving up on breakfast. But there’s one getting-ready step you shouldn’t leave out if you plan to heat style your hair, and that’s heat protectant, according to Wes Sharpton, resident hairdresser at Hairstory. “I recommend using it for all of my clients who blow-dry, flat iron, or use a curling iron,” he says. “Any tool that has serious heat needs a heat protector.” Here's what else you should know about this super important step in your hair care routine.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO