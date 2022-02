In such a large, globalized world, one major necessity is the ability to transport the goods that people buy every day. In the food distribution space, one company that has made its mark is a firm called SpartanNash Company (SPTN). This fairly small player has demonstrated attractive growth in terms of revenue in recent years and its cash flows, while lumpy, have generally trended higher. Add on to this the fact that shares of the business are trading at levels that should be considered cheap, and for any investor who is interested in this space, it should make for a solid long-term prospect to keep in mind when determining what to add to one’s portfolio for the purposes of growth, value, and diversification.

