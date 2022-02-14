Capcom Announces Tomorrow’s Resident Evil News

Since that original release it's been HD-ified and ported to pretty much everything, including Wii U and Switch. That said, we have a soft spot for the 3DS original (and timed exclusive!) and for the era it represented. It arrived shortly after the beleaguered 3DS had started its fightback - the system had already had a drastic price cut and major releases the preceding Christmas. It was also the game that introduced the 'Circle Pad Pro' to the West, after the peripheral was released in Japan alongside Monster Hunter 3 G the previous December. They were released together, and it was a delightfully chunky thing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO