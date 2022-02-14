Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking DOT To Deny Driveway Permit For Casella
By Robert Blechl rblechl@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
2 days ago
Two weeks after Bethlehem selectmen, summarizing the views of residents from a public hearing, asked the state to deny a driveway permit for a new commercial landfill proposed by Casella Waste Systems, a group of North Country lawmakers are asking the same. On Thursday, state Sen Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton,...
WILMINGTON- Development review board members heard two applications from Sandri Realty Monday afternoon, seeking permits to change the internally-lit gas price signs at their two Wilmington locations to LED signs. According to the DRB, the existing internally-lit signs are “nonconforming” signs because they don’t meet requirements specified in the current...
Lawmakers hope to derail radioactive waste permit - Austin Fisher, Source NM. Across the United States, there is about 100,000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel from commercial nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons development, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission is reaching the...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed on to a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden asking them to immediately reinstate the vaccine and quarantine exemptions available to truck drivers who cross borders. The governor issued the following comment:. “The truck drivers we have seen...
(The Center Square) – The Washington State Senate on Tuesday afternoon passed Senate Bill 5909 that puts some limits on the governor’s emergency powers but rejected two floor amendments that would have added some teeth to the legislation. SB 5909 passed on a 29-20 vote. SB 5909 sets...
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator who was in regular communication with Donald Trump as the then-president sought to reverse his 2020 election loss, and was outside the U.S. Capitol the afternoon of the Jan. 6 rioting, was subpoenaed Tuesday by the congressional committee looking into the insurrection.
BOSTON, Mass. (AP) — Four Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicle employees were fired after an investigation found that 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a driver's test. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation's investigation discovered that starting in April 2018, two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center...
LANCASTER – The New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority awarded the Town of Lancaster $155,500 in state tax credits to support improvements at Colonel Town Playground. The CDFA awards tax credits on a competitive basis to qualified organizations to support worthwhile community projects or programs. N.H. businesses support the...
State officials unveiled Wednesday the results of a multi-pronged study that showed long wait times for certain health care services across the state that could negatively affect patient satisfaction and outcomes. The study, conducted over the winter by state officials, outside consultants and included public listening sessions, indicated the average...
In Bethlehem, space has become a rare commodity. In short, the town is running out of storage space, some of it for critical needs, for some of its departments. During Monday’s Select Board meeting, April Hibberd, the Select Board’s liaison to the police department, said she recently spoke with Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and said he’s in “crisis mode.”
KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday morning when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone. The crash on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 injured Trooper Thomas Welch, 43, police said. Welch...
Mayor John Gunter said, “it’s been an impressive year for the city of Cape Coral. Out of the $240 million in the first quarter, about $220 million was single-family homes. A vast majority of that first-quarter number was all in single-family residential permits that were pooled here in the city.”
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board approved a proposed $15.3 million 2022-2023 operating budget following the school district budget hearing on Monday. It represents a 3.7 percent spending increase over the previous year. Cost drivers include $703,000 in spending increases, mostly due to hikes in wages, benefits and...
A bill to temporarily house juvenile offenders in the former state prison in Windsor died in Sen. Joe Benning’s committee on Wednesday. Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat from Colchester, called it a “no-brainer” for the Senate Institutions Committee to not move forward with S. 245: “An act relating to a secure facility for justice-involved youth.” The meeting was held via video conference. Essex-Orleans Sen. Russ Ingalls is also on the committee.
Before midnight on Tuesday, Warner Hodgdon changed his mind. The Waterford select board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special meeting held on Monday night. After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered. “Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk...
If I were in the New Hampshire legislature, I would be inclined to vote on the Pray Safe Act as was described In Saturday’s guest commentary of the Caledonian Record. I would read the fine print in the bill, of course, but people being the way they are, I would have little hope that this effort would do much to improve the situation. All this goes along with my letter to editor, From a Distance.” The problem here is that in this case there has always been jealousy of people of Jewish faith because they tend to do so well in society. They do well because of good parenting and follow what I wrote in my article “Choices”. Taking education seriously is their trait. Others that think school is a joke, just goof off, later find out they are unemployable, end up being poor. Then they see those of Jewish faith become doctors, lawyers businessmen and such, and become jealous of them.
The White Mountains Regional School District is poised to ease masking restrictions for its youngest student. A subcommittee on Wednesday recommended that Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary adopt the same three-tier, color-coded masking system used at the high school. Under that system, masks are required during periods of high COVID-19 transmission,...
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House. The House voted 80-57 Wednesday along party lines in favor of amending the Maine...
(The Center Square) – Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, admitted his bill regulating county assessors and recorders of deeds needs refining, but its intentions remain constant. “I stirred up a little wasps nest here with some unintended consequences,” Kidd told the House Local Government Committee during a hearing on his bill. “But after conversations with people, I’m going to tell you I’m open to changes. One of the things I hate is when we think we got our legislation right 90% of the way, it’s the 10% that causes unintended consequences that come back to get you.”
A simple meeting this past fall to discuss building a garage somehow resulted in the Hazen Community Bell now being fully restored. It’s one step closer to former Hazen Union student Finn Rooney’s dream of a community bell ringing again. The bell, which was donated by the town...
The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is St. Johnsbury’s museum. We apologize to have been unable to attend the Q&A for Special Appropriations meeting held on Monday, February 14. We welcome a chance to address any questions or concerns about how community support is invested to make St. Johnsbury a great place to live, an attractive destination for tourists, and an important resource for schools.
Comments / 0