Lawmakers Sign Letter Asking DOT To Deny Driveway Permit For Casella

By Robert Blechl rblechl@caledonian-record.com Staff Writer
Caledonian Record-News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo weeks after Bethlehem selectmen, summarizing the views of residents from a public hearing, asked the state to deny a driveway permit for a new commercial landfill proposed by Casella Waste Systems, a group of North Country lawmakers are asking the same. On Thursday, state Sen Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton,...

www.caledonianrecord.com

Caledonian Record-News

Town Faces Challenge As Storage Space Runs Short

In Bethlehem, space has become a rare commodity. In short, the town is running out of storage space, some of it for critical needs, for some of its departments. During Monday’s Select Board meeting, April Hibberd, the Select Board’s liaison to the police department, said she recently spoke with Bethlehem Police Chief Alan DeMoranville and said he’s in “crisis mode.”
POLITICS
Caledonian Record-News

Trooper hurt in construction zone crash on Maine, NH border

KITTERY, Maine (AP) — A Maine State Police trooper was injured near the border of Maine and New Hampshire on Wednesday morning when a vehicle hit his cruiser in a construction zone. The crash on the Piscataqua Bridge on Interstate 95 injured Trooper Thomas Welch, 43, police said. Welch...
KITTERY, ME
Caledonian Record-News

Board Finalizes $15.3M Budget Proposal; Principals On The Move

HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cooperative School Board approved a proposed $15.3 million 2022-2023 operating budget following the school district budget hearing on Monday. It represents a 3.7 percent spending increase over the previous year. Cost drivers include $703,000 in spending increases, mostly due to hikes in wages, benefits and...
EDUCATION
Caledonian Record-News

Senate Committee Rejects Juvenile Detention Center Bill

A bill to temporarily house juvenile offenders in the former state prison in Windsor died in Sen. Joe Benning’s committee on Wednesday. Sen. Dick Mazza, a Democrat from Colchester, called it a “no-brainer” for the Senate Institutions Committee to not move forward with S. 245: “An act relating to a secure facility for justice-involved youth.” The meeting was held via video conference. Essex-Orleans Sen. Russ Ingalls is also on the committee.
WINDSOR, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Waterford’s Warner Hodgdon Does Not Go Through With Resignation

Before midnight on Tuesday, Warner Hodgdon changed his mind. The Waterford select board member announced his resignation, effective Tuesday, during a special meeting held on Monday night. After press time on Tuesday evening, Hodgdon told The Caledonian-Record that he had reconsidered. “Long story short, I just emailed the town clerk...
WATERFORD, VT
Caledonian Record-News

Pray Safe Act - Ron Pal

If I were in the New Hampshire legislature, I would be inclined to vote on the Pray Safe Act as was described In Saturday’s guest commentary of the Caledonian Record. I would read the fine print in the bill, of course, but people being the way they are, I would have little hope that this effort would do much to improve the situation. All this goes along with my letter to editor, From a Distance.” The problem here is that in this case there has always been jealousy of people of Jewish faith because they tend to do so well in society. They do well because of good parenting and follow what I wrote in my article “Choices”. Taking education seriously is their trait. Others that think school is a joke, just goof off, later find out they are unemployable, end up being poor. Then they see those of Jewish faith become doctors, lawyers businessmen and such, and become jealous of them.
DANVILLE, VT
Caledonian Record-News

WMRSD May Ease Mask Rules At Elementary Schools

The White Mountains Regional School District is poised to ease masking restrictions for its youngest student. A subcommittee on Wednesday recommended that Lancaster and Whitefield Elementary adopt the same three-tier, color-coded masking system used at the high school. Under that system, masks are required during periods of high COVID-19 transmission,...
COOS COUNTY, NH
Caledonian Record-News

Equal rights amendment gets 1st vote in Maine Legislature

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposed equal rights amendment in Maine enjoys broad support from Democratic lawmakers and the governor, but it failed to obtain a two-thirds majority in its first vote in the House. The House voted 80-57 Wednesday along party lines in favor of amending the Maine...
MAINE STATE
The Center Square

Bill would end reporting of property sales to counties, requires permission for assessor inspections

(The Center Square) – Rep. Bill Kidd, R-Buckner, admitted his bill regulating county assessors and recorders of deeds needs refining, but its intentions remain constant. “I stirred up a little wasps nest here with some unintended consequences,” Kidd told the House Local Government Committee during a hearing on his bill. “But after conversations with people, I’m going to tell you I’m open to changes. One of the things I hate is when we think we got our legislation right 90% of the way, it’s the 10% that causes unintended consequences that come back to get you.”
U.S. POLITICS
Caledonian Record-News

Grateful for Consideration - Anna Rubin

The Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium is St. Johnsbury’s museum. We apologize to have been unable to attend the Q&A for Special Appropriations meeting held on Monday, February 14. We welcome a chance to address any questions or concerns about how community support is invested to make St. Johnsbury a great place to live, an attractive destination for tourists, and an important resource for schools.

