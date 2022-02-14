Just a Freaky Coincidence? Or the Vaccine?

The local women’s horseback riding group, Barbara Worth Brigadettes, will host a special Ranch Event Saturday, March 19. Signups begin at 8 a.m., events start at 9 a.m. Events include Ranch Riding, Ranch Trail (inside arena), Ranch Trail (outside arena), Ranch Rail (inside arena), and Gamblers’ Choice which consists of a timed course. Age divisions include 8 years old and under, 9-13 years old, 14-18 years old, 19-39 years old, and 40 plus years old. The event will be held at the BMB Boarding Arena, 1444 Drew Road, El Centro, California. First through third place prizes will be given to riders in each age division in each class. High Point Buckles will be given to the single top point earner in each age division.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO