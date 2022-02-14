Dave Fox on Super Bowl LVI, halftime show, Jazz following the deadline + more

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
The Cincinnati Bengals were pacing to hit halftime of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams without a single penalty called against them. Then Vernon Hargreaves came onto the field in a hoodie to celebrate. No typos there. Hargreaves, inactive and on the sidelines, ran onto the field to...
Dr. Dre went against the NFL's request to remove 'still not loving police' from his performance of 'Still D.R.E' during Super Bowl LVI's halftime show. Dre took to the stage with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and other rap legends for an incredible performance at SoFi Stadium. The 56-year-old put...
Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
Dr. Dre spoke with TMZ Monday following his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and special guest 50 Cent at SoFi Stadium. Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere immediately cut to the chase and asked if the NFL intervened on any parts of their...
Super Bowl LVI was one of the biggest television events in recent memory. On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that the game drew an average audience of 112.3 million, including 101.1 million TV viewers and another 11.2 million streamers. Super Bowl LVI was shown on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital and Yahoo Sports. It ranked as the most-watched program in five years since Super Bowl LI featuring the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals drew just over 101 million total viewers.
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL Network/SiriusXM analyst Mike Yam joins The Drive to discuss Super Bowl LVI, Rams win one in Los Angeles, 100+ million viewers of the NFL TV show, Eric Weddle's return, a look ahead to next season, Sean McVay, Tom Brady's career + more.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Millions of people tuned in to Super Bowl LVI. Many had their eyes on the field, but some were just there for the commercials. Pat Laughlin is the co-chief creative officer for Laughlin Constable. He joined CBS 58 on Monday, Feb 14 to talk about what goes into creating those memorable, favorite commercials.
Voice of the Rams JB Long joins The Drive to discuss the Super Bowl win, a look back at LA's season, Eric Weddle's remarkable return, Matt Stafford's journey, Aaron Donald's dominance, Whitworth's dojo, halftime show, look ahead to 2022/23 + more.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Rap and hip-hop royalty brought the sold-out crowd at SoFi Stadium to its feet during the highly anticipated Super Bowl LVI halftime show, making it easier for them to walk down memory lane. Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg. Kendrick Lamar. Mary J. Blige. Eminem. Social media users...
ESPN's Lisa Salters joins The Drive to discuss last week's all-woman Jazz broadcast, SLC as a hoops market, Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert from a national perspective, Super Bowl LVI, halftime show + more.
PFN's Cam Mellor joins The Drive to talk Super Bowl LVI, titletown in LA, Stafford's altered perception, upcoming NFL Draft(mock draft), Devin Lloyd the first-rounder, Bam Olaseni, Britain Covey, BYU's Tyler Allgeier/James Empey, SUU's Braxton Jones, moving to Provo(?), top decades in music + more.
Watching Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams also means we get to watch all the star-studded, sometimes funny, sometimes odd commercials for everything from beer to cars to travel sites. For a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, some advertisers have paid as much as...
