Dave Fox on Super Bowl LVI, halftime show, Jazz following the deadline + more

By Porter Larsen
espn700sports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUTV’s Dave Fox joins The Drive to discuss Super Bowl LVI,...

espn700sports.com

LeBron James dancing to the Super Bowl Halftime Show is everything (Video)

Among the many celebrities at Super Bowl LVI was Lakers star LeBron James, who was enjoying the Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show by dancing to the music. Earlier in the 2021, LeBron James was one of the many people who encouraged Odell Beckham Jr. to move to Los Angeles Rams. When OBJ arrived in November, James welcomed him with open arms.
NBA
Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
Super Bowl LVI Sets Historic Television Viewership Record

Super Bowl LVI was one of the biggest television events in recent memory. On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that the game drew an average audience of 112.3 million, including 101.1 million TV viewers and another 11.2 million streamers. Super Bowl LVI was shown on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital and Yahoo Sports. It ranked as the most-watched program in five years since Super Bowl LI featuring the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Rams star Matthew Stafford admits feeling like a ‘loser’ during post-Super Bowl party at Drake’s house

Matthew Stafford came out with arguably one of the greatest performances in Super Bowl history on Sunday night as he led the Los Angeles Rams to a historic victory over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Stafford stepped it up in the clutch for the Rams and people are now claiming that his game-winning drive late in the match has cemented his legacy as a future Hall of Famer.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
TV Ratings: NBC’s Super Bowl LVI Telecast Draws Over 100 Million Viewers

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals drew just over 101 million total viewers. Per Nielsen data, the game averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo. That means this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million. NBC’s multiplatform broadcast of the Rams defeating the Bengals in a tight cinch for the Vince Lombardi Trophy— 23 to 20 —rose above the 100 million linear viewer...
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl Loss

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Rams took home Super Bowl 56 – literally. Just a year after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl on home soil – for the first time in NFL history – the Rams did the same. A 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals gave the Rams franchise its second Super Bowl.
NFL
espn700sports.com

Lisa Salters on Super Bowl LVI, ESPN’s all-woman hoops broadcast + more

ESPN’s Lisa Salters joins The Drive to discuss last week’s all-woman Jazz broadcast, SLC as a hoops market, Donovan Mitchell/Rudy Gobert from a national perspective, Super Bowl LVI, halftime show + more. Subscribe to ESPN700's News!. Get the latest sports news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to...
NBA
espn700sports.com

Cam Mellor on Super Bowl LVI, NFL Draft, Devin Lloyd, other local prospects + more

PFN’s Cam Mellor joins The Drive to talk Super Bowl LVI, titletown in LA, Stafford’s altered perception, upcoming NFL Draft(mock draft), Devin Lloyd the first-rounder, Bam Olaseni, Britain Covey, BYU’s Tyler Allgeier/James Empey, SUU’s Braxton Jones, moving to Provo(?), top decades in music + more. Subscribe...
NFL
ESPN

Super Bowl commercials: The best of this year's million-dollar spots

Watching Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams also means we get to watch all the star-studded, sometimes funny, sometimes odd commercials for everything from beer to cars to travel sites. For a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl, some advertisers have paid as much as...
NFL

