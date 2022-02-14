Dave Fox on Super Bowl LVI, halftime show, Jazz following the deadline + more

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals drew just over 101 million total viewers. Per Nielsen data, the game averaged 99.18 million viewers on NBC and an additional 1.9 million viewers on Telemundo. That means this year’s Super Bowl telecast was up 8% from 2021’s showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, which drew about 91.6 million. NBC’s multiplatform broadcast of the Rams defeating the Bengals in a tight cinch for the Vince Lombardi Trophy— 23 to 20 —rose above the 100 million linear viewer...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO