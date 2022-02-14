ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

New York Red Bulls II Add Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Tampa Bay Rowdies

By Red Bulls Communications
newyorkredbulls.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON, N.J. (February 14, 2022) – New York Red Bulls II have added forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith on loan through the end of the 2022 USL Championship season, the club announced today. New York has an option to buy Adebayo-Smith at the end of the loan period. Adebayo-Smith, 21,...

www.newyorkredbulls.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Peloton to close Tampa Bay facility

February 10, 2022 - Peloton, the New York-based fitness and technology company known for its bikes, will close its Tampa Bay facility as part of its massive layoff plan. The company announced earlier this week that it was laying off a total of 2,800 people. The company hit its peak during the pandemic as many gyms were closed during the lockdown periods, resulting in people exercising at home. However, as the traditional gyms reopened, Peloton suffered. Peloton Interactive Inc. notified the state that the local closure will result in 58 layoffs at the Lakeland facility at 5725 New Tampa Highway. The layoffs started on Tuesday. The majority of the affected Lakeland employees were working as field specialists. Although the company is laying off thousands, reports indicate Peloton instructors are being spared from the job cuts.
LAKELAND, FL
kshb.com

Sporting KC adds center forward on loan from Serbian club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Needing to bolster its front line after Alan Pulido’s injury, Sporting Kansas City announced the addition of a 25-year-old striker from the top division in Serbia. Nikola Vujnovic, who is from Montenegro and will wear No. 19, has been acquired on a season-long loan...
MLS
abc7ny.com

New York Red Bulls sign Luquinhas from Legia Warsaw

The New York Red Bulls have completed the transfer of Legia Warsaw attacking midfielder Luquinhas. The Brazilian has signed three-year contract, plus a club option year that will make him a Designated Player. The player will be eligible to play once he has received his P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

1RITMO // New Kit Dropped

A continuation of the club’s 1Beat narrative... 1Ritmo (pronounced Un Ritmo) was created to embrace and unite all our communities and celebrate the cultures within them, inside and outside the walls of Red Bull Arena. RED RUNS DEEP will always be the club’s primary mantra, 1Ritmo will be a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
CBS Sports

Jozy Altidore: New England Revolution announce signing of veteran USMNT striker

Following an MLS Cup title, 62 goals scored and 15 assists, Jozy Altidore bid farewell to Toronto FC as new Bob Bradly's roster turnover continues. Toronto added Lorenzo Insigne and will likely institute a new system to feature him, so there was no longer a natural role for Altidore on the squad. Altidore has been a great forward for Toronto but missing 22 games due to injuries over the past two seasons showed that his time as a regular was coming to an end.
MLS
newyorkredbulls.com

New York Red Bulls II Announce 2022 Preseason Roster and Schedule

HARRISON, N.J. (February 15, 2022) – New York Red Bulls II opened preseason camp on Monday, February 7 at Red Bulls Training Facility in East Hanover, New Jersey. The club will kick off its three-match preseason slate against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, February 19 at Red Bulls Training Facility. The following week it will face Allentown United FC on February 23 before concluding with Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, March 5.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Rowdies Tryouts 175 Ballers Show Up

Tampa Bay Rowdies tryouts 175 Ballers show up. Go you Rowdies. I sure wanted to try out. The Tampa Bay Rowdies coaches say they have 3 spots to fill for the upcoming season. These players could come from other USL Teams, or from right down the street in Ybor City. Actually players from all over the world show for tryouts like these.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Mccafferty
FOX Sports

New York hosts Boston after Palmieri's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (27-16-4, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. New York Islanders (17-20-6, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit New York after Kyle Palmieri scored two goals in the Islanders' 6-3 loss to the Sabres. The Islanders are 10-12-2 in conference play. New York is last in...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy