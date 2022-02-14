New York Red Bulls II Add Forward Jordan Adebayo-Smith on Loan from Tampa Bay Rowdies

February 10, 2022 - Peloton, the New York-based fitness and technology company known for its bikes, will close its Tampa Bay facility as part of its massive layoff plan. The company announced earlier this week that it was laying off a total of 2,800 people. The company hit its peak during the pandemic as many gyms were closed during the lockdown periods, resulting in people exercising at home. However, as the traditional gyms reopened, Peloton suffered. Peloton Interactive Inc. notified the state that the local closure will result in 58 layoffs at the Lakeland facility at 5725 New Tampa Highway. The layoffs started on Tuesday. The majority of the affected Lakeland employees were working as field specialists. Although the company is laying off thousands, reports indicate Peloton instructors are being spared from the job cuts.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO