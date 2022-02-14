ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

This Week in WCC Basketball February 14th Edition

By Christian Pedersen
 1 day ago
Every week Gonzaga Nation host Dan Dickau gets you up to speed on what is happening in WCC basketball and how it might impact the Gonzaga season.

As the post season is getting closer and closer the stakes are seemingly higher with every game.

As Gonzaga retakes the #1 raking in the polls the post season stakes seem to only get higher and higher for the program.

Also as March gets closer he has a better feel for how many spots the WCC might get in this year's NCAA tournament and who in the conference is vying for those spots.

Dan has a rundown of the major conference games that you need to pay attention to and the impact they could have on the end of the Gonzaga season.

With podcasts and articles coming out daily from Gonzaga program legends Dan Dickau, Adam Morrison and Rob Sacre make sure to subscribe to Gonzaga Nation on Youtube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

