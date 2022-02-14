ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Fast-casual Dining Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Fast-casual Dining market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key...

France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Halal Cosmetics Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Halal Cosmetics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Canned Sardines Market size is likely to expand exponentially in the coming years

Sardine is oily fish rich in nutrients widely consumed by humans, and as a bait by other fish and mammals. Canned sardines are the preserved version of sardines that are cooked or smoked at the cannery and then packed in oil, water, or tomato sauce. Sardines are said to have a lesser mercury content than other fishes and is a healthy source of calcium, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The global market for sardine market is flourishing with a rapid speed owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health advantages of sardine consumption. The leading market players are adopting various means to expand, and explore the untapped market.
MARKETS
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Glass Substrate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2022 to 2028 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as growing need of the larger-generation glass from the electronics industry, increasing use of the glass substrates in the automobile industry along with a range of the features provided such as the infrared radiation reflective glass, ultra-violet light reflective glass, noise-decreasing glass, glass equipped with the sensors for detecting the rainfall with the coatings for water repellent has been contributing to the growth of the glass substrate market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
Toluene Market Share by Type, Application, Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocynates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives), Production Process (Reformate, Pygas, Coke/Coal, and Styrene), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Bakery Enzymes Market Size to Record 6.2-GR Through 2030 | Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.
INDUSTRY
Pest Control Market, Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Pest Control Industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS
Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS

