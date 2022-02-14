ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hotel Booking Engine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

 22 hours ago

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Booking Engine Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Booking Engine market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing...

Fast-casual Dining Market

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Fast-casual Dining Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Fast-casual Dining market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Prefabricated House Market May Set New Growth Story with Algeco, Kirby, Champion Home Builders

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Prefabricated House Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems Llc, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Bien-Zenker Gmbh, Bonneville Industries Ltée, Cavco Industries Incorporated, Cemex Sab De Cv, Champion Home Builders Incorporated, Edilsider, Ekobustas, Elk Holding, Global Portable Buildings Incorporated, Hanse Haus, Honkarakenne, Huf Haus, YAHGEE MODULAR HOUSE, Algeco, Mege Shelters Manufacturing & Beijing Xinyi etc.
Date Palm Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2026

According to a recent report on date palm market by TMR analysts, the market is expected to reach $4,578 mn in revenues by 2026. The market is expected to witness modest growth at 3.2% CAGR during 2018-2026. The rise in demand for organics date, adoption of organic farming in key producing regions like California, and increasing popularity as a food sweetener are expected to emerge as key driver for growth.
France Oral Care Market To Be Driven By A Growing Demand For Oral Care Products In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'France Oral Care Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the France oral care market, assessing the market based on its segments, distribution channels, and major regional markets. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
Halal Cosmetics Market: Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Halal Cosmetics Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The global market is expected to reach $54,164 million by 2022, from $20,247 million in 2015, registering a...
Transportation Management Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Oracle, IBM, eLogii, Snappii

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Transportation Management Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Transportation Management Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Transportation Management Software industry as...
North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | John Deere, ec2ce, Precision Hawk, Trace Genomics

Latest survey on Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecasted till 2028*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are IBM, John Deere, Microsoft, Agribotix, The Climate Corporation, ec2ce, Descartes Labs, Sky Squirrel Technologies, Mavrx, aWhere, Gamaya, Precision Hawk, Granular, Prospera, Cainthus, Spensa Technologies, Resson, FarmBot, Connecterra, Vision Robotics, Harvest Croo, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Trace Genomics & Vine Rangers.
Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
Video Conferencing Systems Market Analysis with Emerging Trends, Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The global video conferencing systems market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to a globalization of business, increased internet penetration, and easy availability of good resolution camera. Other factors that drive the video conferencing systems market growth are reduction in traveling cost for the businesses,...
Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
Hair Grooming Tools Market is Going to Boom | Dyson, Revlon, Braun

The latest study released on the Global Hair Grooming Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Hair Grooming Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market: Opportunities And Challenges

According to the new market research report "Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market by Type (DEET, Picaridin, IR 3535, P-Methane3,8 DIOL, DEPA), Concentration (Less than 10%, 10% to 50%, More Than 50%), Insect Type (Mosquitoes, Bugs, Ticks, Flies), End Application - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 9.0%, in terms of value. The growing consumption of insect repellent products and increasing insect repellent manufacturers is driving the demand for the insect repellent active ingredients market.
Digital Textile Printing Market Statistics 2021: Hyper Growth Recorded in the Future, Claims Report

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Digital Textile Printing Market by Substrate (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, and Others), Ink Type (Reactive, Acid, Direct Dispense, Sublimation, Pigments, and Others), and End Use (Clothing, Household, Technical Textiles, and Display & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
