Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

thedallasnews.net
 22 hours ago

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are...

www.thedallasnews.net

thedallasnews.net

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development with Top Countries Forecast to 2028

The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market size reached USD 423.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market revenue growth include increased focus on space explorations and private initiatives to facilitate space transportation. Increasing focus on launching high-altitude balloons for space tourism, as well as astronomy among a number of enthusiasts is expected to propel revenue growth of the global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market between 2021 and 2028.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Oatmeal Market Current Research Report And Unique Predictive Business Strategy By 2027

Oatmeal Market is projected to reach $11.91 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 1.3% from during the forecast period. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players, key segments, driving factors along with restraints and future opportunities. Oatmeal are cereal grains obtained from oat plant, commonly...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Drone Camera Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global drone camera market size is expected to reach USD 32.07 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 28.4% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Emergen Research. Technological enhancements in different industries and increased applications of drone camera in various sectors such as agriculture, defense, and media and entertainment are among some of the key factors driving market revenue growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Grain Mill Products Market Size, Growth Factor, Key Players, Regional Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Grain Mill Products Market by Product Type (Wheat, Rice, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Grocery Stores, and Online Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026″. According to the report, the global grain mill products industry was pegged at $655.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach 830.8 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2019 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Food Traceability Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Function, production, Industry Outlook, Forecast, 2021-2028

The global food traceability market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global food traceability market revenue growth include increasing deployment of traceability solutions to digitize, secure, and leverage valuable data, thereby enabling safe and sustainable transparency in the supply chain and for tracking and tracing products flow – from raw materials to consumers – and more innovative, interoperability, and efficiency. In addition, rising need to increase quality control systems and reduce risks are other factors expected to continue to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Quality control in food traceability systems can enable evaluation of food quality along supply chain stages and aids in enhancing customer experience and satisfaction.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Polypropylene Compound Market Size, Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast to 2021-2028

The global PP compound market size reached USD 17.59 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for long-fiber PP compound and increasing adoption of lightweight materials are some of the major factors driving global PP compound market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is also expected to be driven by increasing demand for PP compound due to rapid growth of end-use industries such as automotive, electronics, textile, and construction.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Optical Communication and Networking Equipment Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global optical communication and networking equipment market size is expected to reach USD 34.47 Billion in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for high-speed network connectivity, increasing usage of smartphones and network connected devices, as well as increasing number of Internet users. These factors are further boosting adoption of optical communication and networking equipment, owing to increasing focus of companies on wavelength transmission of network connection.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
thedallasnews.net

Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Rising demand from the food & beverage industry anticipated to drive the expansion of Aseptic Processing market in the forecast period 2021-2030

On the basis of packaging type, the carton segment dominated the aseptic packaging market growth in 2020. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Aseptic Processing Market by Packaging, Material and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global aseptic processing market size was valued at $73.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $133.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2030. The pharmaceuticals segment held more than 60% of the global aseptic processing market share in 2020, and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Video Conferencing Systems Market Analysis with Emerging Trends, Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The global video conferencing systems market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to a globalization of business, increased internet penetration, and easy availability of good resolution camera. Other factors that drive the video conferencing systems market growth are reduction in traveling cost for the businesses,...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Pest Control Market, Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Pest Control Industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS

