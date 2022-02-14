ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 | CVS Health, Albertsons, Rite Aid

 1 day ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Pharmaceutical Retail Chain Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying...

pymnts

Today in Retail: Valentine’s Day Spending Expected to Near $24B; Harmay Raises $200M for Growth of Chinese Makeup Warehouse

Today in retail, Dickies embraces virtual fitting to great success while Jana Partners slashed its ownership stake in Macy’s after pushing it to separate its eCommerce business from the brick-and-mortar operation. Plus, brands building super apps to meet customers’ desire for increased rewards programs, and Affirm’s perception depends on where you sit across the supply chain.
RETAIL
Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
AGRICULTURE
In-Mold Labels Market

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
MARKETS
VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
Glass Substrate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% from 2022 to 2028 globally - Axiom MRC

The factors such as growing need of the larger-generation glass from the electronics industry, increasing use of the glass substrates in the automobile industry along with a range of the features provided such as the infrared radiation reflective glass, ultra-violet light reflective glass, noise-decreasing glass, glass equipped with the sensors for detecting the rainfall with the coatings for water repellent has been contributing to the growth of the glass substrate market during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
COMPUTERS
Flavored Water Market Size, Current and Future Trends, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Flavored Water Marketby Type, Flavor, Packaging, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the global flavored water market size was valued at $17.788.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $31,264.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.
MARKETS
Bakery Enzymes Market Size to Record 6.2-GR Through 2030 | Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.
MARKETS
Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
Pre-Packaged Sandwich Market Witnessed to Flourish at by 2030

Sandwiches are common food for the millennials, teenagers, and office going people. Pre-packaged sandwiches are hygienic & packed sandwiches that come with all the ingredients, stuffing and seasonings packed in a sealed transparent plastic covering or poly wraps. Pre-packaged sandwiches are available in varieties like organic & non-organic ingredients, veg & non-veg, and different stuffing like paneer, egg, meat, and vegetables. The packaging in the sandwich influences the customer to attract toward the product.
MARKETS
Learning and Educational Toys Market Projected to Experience Revenue Boost to Cross $81.3 billion by 2021-2030 | Atlas Games, Clementoni S.p.A., Goliath Games

The learning and education toys market demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. This is attributable to the benefits associated with the learning and educational toys that helps to enhance skills and learning of the children. This in turn has propelled the growth of the overall learning and educational market.
ECONOMY
Canned Sardines Market size is likely to expand exponentially in the coming years

Sardine is oily fish rich in nutrients widely consumed by humans, and as a bait by other fish and mammals. Canned sardines are the preserved version of sardines that are cooked or smoked at the cannery and then packed in oil, water, or tomato sauce. Sardines are said to have a lesser mercury content than other fishes and is a healthy source of calcium, protein and omega-3 fatty acids. The global market for sardine market is flourishing with a rapid speed owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health advantages of sardine consumption. The leading market players are adopting various means to expand, and explore the untapped market.
MARKETS
Toluene Market Share by Type, Application, Covid-19 Impact and Future Scenario

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Toluene Market by Derivative Type (Benzene & Xylene, Toluene Diisocynates, Solvents, Gasoline Additives), Production Process (Reformate, Pygas, Coke/Coal, and Styrene), Application (Drugs, Dyes, Blending, Cosmetic Nail Products) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
Prefabricated House Market May Set New Growth Story with Algeco, Kirby, Champion Home Builders

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Prefabricated House Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Algeco Scotsman, Kirby Building Systems Llc, Skyline Corporation, Lindal Cedar Homes, Butler Manufacturing Company, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated, Bien-Zenker Gmbh, Bonneville Industries Ltée, Cavco Industries Incorporated, Cemex Sab De Cv, Champion Home Builders Incorporated, Edilsider, Ekobustas, Elk Holding, Global Portable Buildings Incorporated, Hanse Haus, Honkarakenne, Huf Haus, YAHGEE MODULAR HOUSE, Algeco, Mege Shelters Manufacturing & Beijing Xinyi etc.
MARKETS
Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS

