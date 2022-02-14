ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Grooming Tools Market is Going to Boom | Dyson, Revlon, Braun

The latest study released on the Global Hair Grooming Tools Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Hair Grooming Tools market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have...

bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global IPL Hair Removal Devices Market- SmoothSkin (Cyden), Braun, CosBeauty, Philips

A recent market research report added is an in-depth analysis of the Global IPL Hair Removal Devices Market. Based on historic growth analysis and the current scenario of the IPL Hair Removal Devices market, the report intends to offer actionable insights on Global market growth projections. Verified information introduced in the report depends on discoveries of broad essential and auxiliary examination. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate a deeper understanding of multiple aspects of the IPL Hair Removal Devices market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.
HAIR CARE
thedallasnews.net

Electric Vehicle Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market size is expected to reach USD 1,938.4 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.2% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for EVs in countries across the globe and need for improvement of manufacturing standards are other factors driving need for EV testing, inspection, and certification.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

In-Mold Labels Market

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Collagen Peptides Market : Global Outlook, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the report "Collagen Peptides Market by Application (Food & Beverages, Nutritional Products, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, and Pharmaceuticals), Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid) and Region – Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Collagen Peptides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 631 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 828 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period in terms of value. It is driven by increasing applications in the food & beverage sector including functional foods, therapeutic food, dietary supplements, sports nutrition, and beverages. Consumers have started opting for healthy diets, owing to the increasing awareness about health & wellness, and changing lifestyles. Collagen peptides are being used in various food and beverage products as an ingredient because of their versatile nature.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Hair Clipper#Market Trends#Revlon#Ama Research#Key Players#Panasonic Corporation#Spectrum Brands#Conair Corporation#Dyson Limited#Hair Grooming Tools
thedallasnews.net

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028 | Emergen Research

The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance. Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting the demand for polymer binders. Based on statistics, by 2030, the volume of construction output is projected to grow by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion. China, U.S. and India are anticipated to be the major contributors and are likely to account for 57% of the global growth. Growing global technical textile industry is also likely to influence market growth. Increasing demand of technical textile from end-use industries such as automobile, healthcare, construction, and geotextile among others are expected to drive market demand.
CONSTRUCTION
thedallasnews.net

Global Fertilizer Market To Cross The Market Size Of USD 260 Billion By 2027 | Nitrogenous Fertilizer Holds The Highest Market Share

According to the report title "Global Fertilizer Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the consumption of the global fertilizer market is expected to reach more than $260 Billion by the year 2027. In volume terms, nitrogenous fertilizer has the highest market share, followed by phosphate and Potash fertilizer. The majorly consumed fertilizers are Urea, DAP, MAP, MOP, and Complex.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market is Going to Boom | Logility, Oracle, SAP

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cloud Supply Chain Management market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market Size, Major Key Players 2021, Industry Growth Analysis, Evolving Technologies, Development Plans, Global Share, Forecast to 2028

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) for military market size reached USD 6.50 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing hostility and terrorism and political instability are expected to boost market revenue growth. Additionally, increasing government expenditure on research & development of AI enabled military weapons is expected to support market growth between 2021 and 2028. Currently, rising geopolitical tensions among countries and increasing Chinese actions are propelling various countries to modernize military technology using AI. Integrating AI will enable countries to conduct better surveillance in order to detect and prevent threats. Similarly, AI technology can be used to process a large amount of data and facilitate better decision-making during times of conflict. These are some major factors driving growth of the global AI for military market revenue.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Pre-Packaged Sandwich Market Witnessed to Flourish at by 2030

Sandwiches are common food for the millennials, teenagers, and office going people. Pre-packaged sandwiches are hygienic & packed sandwiches that come with all the ingredients, stuffing and seasonings packed in a sealed transparent plastic covering or poly wraps. Pre-packaged sandwiches are available in varieties like organic & non-organic ingredients, veg & non-veg, and different stuffing like paneer, egg, meat, and vegetables. The packaging in the sandwich influences the customer to attract toward the product.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Music Wire Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Grainger, Idcspring, Wurtec

Latest released the research study on Global Music Wire Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Music Wire Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Music Wire. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bekaert (Belgium),Grainger (United States),Gibbs Wire & Steel Company LLC, (United States),voestalpine Wire Technology (Austria),Wurtec (United States),Optimum Spring (United States),NIPPON STEEL SG WIRE CO.,LTD. (Japan),Associated Spring RAYMOND (United States),Idcspring (United States),SIG Mfg. Co., Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Bakery Enzymes Market Size to Record 6.2-GR Through 2030 | Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Interior Materials Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends Across the Globe by 2022

Allied Market Research recently published a report titled, "Automotive Interior Materials Market by Type (Plastics, Metals, Fabrics, Leather, Composites, and Others), Vehicle (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022". According to the report, the recent technological advancements and launch of new products have a significant influence on the growth. The report includes a detailed analysis of the market trends, major driving factors, prime market players, and top investment pockets. It is vital for new market entrants, stakeholders, and shareholders to make informed decisions about their investments. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

U.S. Organic Food Flavors Market growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Organic Food Flavors Market by Type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026," the U.S. organic food flavors market was valued at $112.0 million in 2020, and is projected reach $234.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2026.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Packaged Soup Market Projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Packaged Soup Market by Product Type, End User, Packaging, and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," the global packaged soup market size was valued at $11,758.9 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $18,317.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Venture Capital Funds Market May Set a New Epic Growth Story | First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures

The Latest Released Venture Capital Funds market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Venture Capital Funds market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Venture Capital Funds market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Sequoia Capital Operations LLC, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Management Company, L.L.C, First Round Capital, Benchmark, Union Square Ventures, Greylock Partners, Founders Fund, Insight Partners, Bain Capital Ventures LLC & Intel Capital.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Pest Control Market, Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2021-2028 | Reports And Data

The latest report published by Reports and Data is a work of meticulous research on the global Pest Control Industry. It delves into the core structure of the industry to highlight its key segments and various micro-economic and macro-economic factors that influence industry growth. The report elucidates the key market dynamics such as market size, market share, market growth drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities using advanced analytical methods including SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis. It further offers market revenue growth in terms of gross profits, regional market revenues, industry revenue growth rate, sales statistics, manufacturing costs, production & consumption, supply & demand, and key market players' financial standing.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

In-Person Learning Market to Reach $74.16Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 10.0-GR: Allied Market Research

The increase in demand for in-person learning and rising expenditure on obtaining quality education is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The factors such as rising disposable income and availability of convenient learning opportunities will provide lucrative opportunities to the forthcoming future. The growing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising government expenditure on the development of education infrastructure is anticipated to foster the growth of the in-person learning industry.
EDUCATION

