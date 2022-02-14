ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Polymer Binders Market To Reach USD 50.51 Billion By 2028

thedallasnews.net
 1 day ago

Growing global construction industry coupled with increasing per capita paint consumption in APAC is expected to stimulate market growth. The global Polymer Binders Market is expected to reach USD 50.51 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing global construction industry is a major factor affecting...

www.thedallasnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Cognitive Computing Market to Reach $87.39 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cognitive Computing Market by Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Automated Reasoning, and Others), Deployment Type(On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Energy & Power, and Others):
COMPUTERS
thedallasnews.net

Stone Paper Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2028

The global Stone Paper Market is expected to reach USD 26.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can mainly be associated with the growing packaging and labeling industries. Moreover, the emergence of e-commerce, owing to the penetration of the internet will also fuel the growth of the market. Increasing concerns regarding deforestation are giving way to innovations and advancements in the paper and pulp industry.
RETAIL
thedallasnews.net

Real-Time Location System Market to Reach $23.13 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Real-time Location System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Ultra-Wideband (UWB), Wi-Fi, RFID, ZigBee, Infrared, and Other), and Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing & Processing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." According to the report, the global real-time location system industry was estimated at $2.83 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $23.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.2% from 2019 to 2026.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

In-Mold Labels Market

The In-Mold Labels market is expected to grow from USD 3.25 Billion in 2020 to USD 4.34 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%. Due to innovative developments in the industrial sector, growth in the food and beverage industry and increased demand for eco - friendly and high - performance labels, the market for in - mold labels is growing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Us Dollar#Construction Maintenance#Apac#Reports And Data#Cagr#Healthcare
thedallasnews.net

North America Luxury Furniture Market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022

The domestic sector contributed nearly 2/3rd to the North American luxury furniture market revenue in 2015. North America Luxury Furniture Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the market is expected to garner $9.2 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.1% during the period 2016 - 2022.The U.S. is the biggest luxury furniture market in North America, followed by Canada. Improving economic conditions throughout the region, have created favorable conditions for the growth of luxury furniture market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers across US, Canada and Mexico, coupled with the improving real estate sector, largely supplement the market growth.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Transformation In Insurance Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Capgemini, Cognizant, Adobe Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation In Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation In Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation In Insurance The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Capgemini (France),Cognizant (United States),SAP (Germany),Dell EMC (United States),Microsoft (United States),Adobe Systems (United States),Accenture (Ireland),IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),Cisco (United States)
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Global Smart Meter Market Is Anticipated To Cross The Market Size Of USD 27 Billion By 2027

The smart meters come with a handy in-home display called as IHD, through this you can see how much energy you are consuming and the cost of the same. These meters also provide automatic meter readings and can automatically send you the usage report. The smart meters are somewhat similar to the traditional meters at our homes, that measures and records the energy consumption. Whenever there is power cut, the smart meter immediately informs the utility and then it quickly dispatches the crews to resolve situation and within some time your power will comeback.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Blockchain Technology Market Will Pose A Strong Growth To Reach CAGR Of More Than 49% By 2027 Globally.

Blockchain is a distributed ledger with transparency and immutable facility. Recording the transactions and tracking assets are parts of the Blockchain technology process. An asset can be substantial or concrete such as house, car, cash, land etc or intangible such as intellectual property, patents, copyrights, branding etc. Anything of a value can be tracked and traded virtually on Blockchain network, reducing risks and cutting costs. Blockchain business depends on information. The faster it is recorded in the system and more accurate the information is it can be beneficial for Blockchain system. Blockchain is an ideal platform for presenting or delivering the information. Due to being immediate, shared and transparent, Blockchain technology is most effective and efficient distributed ledger. As for the permission Blockchain, only licensed network members can access the information. Besides applying Blockchain for only bitcoin, there are various applications available for Blockchain technology. A Blockchain technology can track orders, payments, accounts, production and much more things. Users are able to visualize all information about transaction end to end which gives them greater confidence, new efficiencies and opportunities. The emergence of Blockchain technology is expected to bring revolution in many aspects of human lives. Through decentralization and removal of intermediaries, Blockchain technology provides world a unique opportunity to take a digital leap.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Construction
Country
China
thedallasnews.net

Total Station Market worth $2.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1%

According to the new research report, the "Total Station Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Services), Type (Manual, Robotic), Application (Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Utilities, Forensic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Total Station Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2027. The growth of the total station market can be attributed to the expanding construction industry, high urbanization rate in developing countries, and growing investments in the development of transportation infrastructure. The robotic total station market is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing adoption of these stations attributed to their higher accuracy and advance features as compared to traditional surveying equipment.
TRAFFIC
thedallasnews.net

Mini Dustbin Market is Booming Worldwide | Perstorp, Bigbelly, Busch Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Mini Dustbin Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mini Dustbin Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mini Dustbin The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Busch Systems (Canada),Perstorp (Sweden),Bigbelly (United States),OTTO Waste System (India) ,Helesi (Cyprus),Rubbermaid (United States),Shanghai AOTO (United States),Perstorp (Sweden),
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Microsoft, Google, Cisco Systems

Latest released the research study on Global Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Unified Communication-as-a-Service in Energy The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google (United States),Microsoft (United States),Verizon (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),AT&T Inc. (United States),Atos (France),Avaya (United States),BT Group plc (United Kingdom),West Corporation (United States),Polycom, Inc. (United States),Route 101 Ltd. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Global Heating Equipment Market To Be Driven By Increasing Energy-Efficient Heating System In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Heating Equipment Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global heating equipment market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Global Micro-LED Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 81% By 2027

According to the report "Global Micro-LED Market Outlook, 2027", published by Bonafide Research, the Micro-LED market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 81% in value by the end of the forecast period. Increasing demand for premium electronic products like smartphones, Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR), televisions, smartwatches are key drivers of the Micro-LED market during the forecasted period.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

US Frozen Food Market Is Expected To Cross The Market Size Of USD 50 Billion By 2025

The frozen food industry has a significant growth in the US frozen food market, because today many people don't have much time or can't spend much time for cooking or don't have the basic cooking skills. The market of these products is also influenced by the socioeconomic changes and technological developments. The major advantage of these products can be the freezing preservation, which is convenient and easy for storing a for long time with minimal impacts on the food. Apart from other preservation techniques, the freezing technique affects the quality of the food products. However, the new advanced freezing technology can reduce the impact of freezing on food quality and its nutrition.The Frozen foods are stored at temperature around ?18°C, this is the standard temperature for food preservation.
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Bakery Enzymes Market Size to Record 6.2-GR Through 2030 | Novozymes A/S, Advanced Enzymes, BASF SE

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Bakery enzymes market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global bakery enzymes market size was valued at $448.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $975.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in bakery industry globally has driven the growth of the bakery enzymes market. This is attributable to surge in consumption of bakery products, especially the packaged variety.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Video Conferencing Systems Market Analysis with Emerging Trends, Industry Growth Forecast to 2030

The global video conferencing systems market is expected to register substantial growth in the near future, attributed to a globalization of business, increased internet penetration, and easy availability of good resolution camera. Other factors that drive the video conferencing systems market growth are reduction in traveling cost for the businesses,...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Babynes Market | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, (2021-2030) | Key Player - Cyanamid India Ltd, Baby, Brezza Enterprises, LLC., Gerber Product Company, EZ Living, LLC.

Babynes is a beverage machine used to make formula from single use capsule for new born babies, infant and toddlers. Babynes beverage machine is user friendly and creates formula in less than one minute, these babynes machine uses single milk capsule with water and create one time serving for infants and toddlers. Babyness machine prepare formula at right temperature and with right dosage, this process is fast, hygienic and very easy. Capsules are available in 2 sizes and in 6 formulations; babynes machine has a chip inside that checks authenticity of capsules and prepares formulation in one touch within a minute. Babynes beverage machine gaining prominence among people as it prepares prefect formula in short time and convenient to use. These are prominent factor in growth of babynes market.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

VFX Software Market to Reach $1.45 Bn, Globally, by 2026

As per the report, the global VFX software industry was estimated at $559.53 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1.45 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SOFTWARE
thedallasnews.net

Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 25% By 2027 | Heat Transfer Fluid Segment Is Leading The Market

According to the report title "Global Electric Vehicle Fluid Market Outlook, 2027", publish by Bonafide Research electric vehicle fluid market is anticipated to grow at CAGR of more than 25% in value terms in forecast period. The electric vehicle fluid is designed to effectively and efficiently meet a broad range of performance requirements and is engineered specifically for the high-tech powertrains of electrified vehicles. With the rise in penetration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, the automotive industry is going through a profound shift. Global electric vehicle fluid market is likely to capture higher growth in forecast period alongside the market of Global electric vehicle market and Global electric vehicle battery market.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy