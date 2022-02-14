ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form, (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Application Type, Vehicle Type, and Region

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the new market research report "Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Offering (Hardware & Software), Security, Application Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Vehicle Autonomy, Approach, EV Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market size is projected to grow...

etftrends.com

As Chip Shortage Continues, Companies Invest in R&D

The semiconductor chip shortage has been the story that just keeps on going, as industries continue struggling with serious supply shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and supply chain issues. Chip manufacturers globally are stepping up big and ramping up investments into their research and development facilities to help combat the supply shortage long-term and help meet future demand, reports CNBC.
ELECTRONICS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Differential Market: Electric Vehicle Type to Rake at 9.5-GR During 2020-2030

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automotive Differential Market by Drive Type, Vehicle Type, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030," The global automotive differential market was valued at $20,530.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $32,293.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7%.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market Growth Factors Product Types And Application By Regions Analysis & Forecast By 2031 | GE Measurement and Control(US), Olympus(Japan), Sonatest(UK)

Market research on most trending report Global “Ultrasonic Flaw Detector” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Ultrasonic Flaw Detector market state of affairs. The Ultrasonic Flaw Detector marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Ultrasonic Flaw Detector report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Ultrasonic Flaw Detector Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

In-App Purchase Market Still Promises To Grow By 19.8-GR by 2027

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global in-app purchase market was pegged at $76.43 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data...
CELL PHONES
thedallasnews.net

Car Smart Key Market New Revolution Generate High Demand and Product Growth Insights 2021-2030

The car smart key is a computer key that can lock and unlock the vehicle by pressing a button on the remote control or smart key, instead of using a traditional key. It is an important function for car security and starting the engine. The driver can use this key to control various vehicle operations without physical touching it, such as door lock or unlock, window control, rearview mirror control, radio presets, moonroof wait for, and seat adjustment. The change in lifestyle of people to having luxury cars, smart car keys have become the foundation of design model. Car smart key market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period with more technological developments and convenience.
NFL
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Composites Market Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2021-2028 Report

The global automotive composites market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs. In standard drive periods, conventional vehicles use more energy while accelerating, but can also recover kinetic energy during braking and slowing down. A braking energy recovery system is available in SEAT cars, in which the kinetic energy released during slowing, and also when coasting, is turned into electrical energy by means of a specially designed generator, which is similar to a dynamo.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Microgreens Market Assessed to touch $2,049.3 million by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Microgreens Market by Type, Farming, Distribution Channel and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," The global microgreens market size is expected to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.
AGRICULTURE
thedallasnews.net

Online Banking Market Reveals Profitable Avenues for Manufacturers Through Covid-19 Crisis 2030 | Microsoft, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Online Banking Market Service Type (Payments, Processing Services, Customer & Channel Management, Wealth Management, and Others), and by Banking Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Automotive Smart Tire Market Size, Developments Status, Trends & Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2028

The global automotive smart tires market size reached USD 76.78 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of 5G technology in smart tires is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of new and more advanced tire materials that can evaluate real-time monitoring of tire conditions will boost revenue growth of the market. Currently, demand for 5G automated technology and tire pressuring monitoring systems for automotive smart tires has increased significantly. Many companies are combining strategies to sustain in the competitive market. Additionally, tire manufacturers are deploying Internet of Things (IoT) to enhance development of smart tires and increasing implementation of 3D printing for production of automotive smart tires. These advanced technologies being deployed in the automotive industry have been playing a significant role for rising use of AI and research and development of various features offered in smart tires.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Scope and Structural Analysis - 2027

According to the Urodynamic equipment and consumables market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
INDUSTRY
thedallasnews.net

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Analysis of Effective Business Strategies 2022 to 2028 | TuV Rheinland AG Group, Mistras Group, Dekra

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market By Service Type (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) Sourcing Type (In-House and Outsource), Application (Quality and Safety, Production Evaluation, Industrial Inspection, System Certification, and Others), and End User (Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030."t. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Telecom Services Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 | Verizon, Cisco, Nokia, Orange

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Telecom Services Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Telecom Services market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Telecom Services industry as it offers our...
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Space Propulsion System Market Revenue, Trends, Process, Market Share Analysis, Forecast to 2028 | Emergen Research

The global space propulsion system market size is expected to reach 19.97 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing emphasis on decreasing costs associated with space missions. Space propulsion system, particularly non-chemical propulsion, enables mass reduction of satellites and other spacecraft, resulting in reduced cost of launching a specific mission or launch of more advanced and efficient spacecraft for a particular mass. Airbus Defense and Space is utilizing electric space propulsion systems for the purpose of orbital station keeping for over a decade and is focusing on construction of large satellites, deploying only electric space propulsion systems for initial orbit raising. Space propulsion systems provide reliable solutions to keep total system cost low and decrease orbit raising duration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Nano Silver Market Sales Revenue to Touch $1,605 Million By 2022 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Nano Silver Market by End-User Industry and by Method of Synthesis-Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022, projects that the world nano silver market is expected to reach $1,605 million by 2022 from $433 million in 2015, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2016 to 2022. It is anticipated that electrical & electronics segment would generate the highest revenue throughout the forecast period. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific led the global market and is expected to maintai.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Aircraft Refurbishing Market Size, Share, Growth, Revenue & Key Drivers Analysis Research Report 2028 | Emergen Research

The global aircraft refurbishing market size reached USD 4.55 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady increase in demand for attractive interior designs along with development of in-flight entertainment systems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Rising competition among domestic and international airline carriers and need to comply with various standards, drive brand value, and offer more enhanced flight experience are some key factors resulting in refurbishing of aircraft and installation or more attractive interior design. Increasing focus on more advanced and efficient and enhanced travelling experience has been resulting in opening up of new and more lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the aircraft refurbishing industry. Interiors, including cabins and cockpits, are restructured and redesigned during refurbishment, and these processes provide additional benefits, including reduced operational costs and improved end-user travel experience.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thedallasnews.net

Curcumin Market Opportunities For Key Players | Global Industry Structure & Revenue Analysis By 2027

The global Curcumin Market is forecasted to reach USD 135.4 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising customer consciousness about the health benefits and therapeutic properties of curcumin. Moreover, the rising trend of using natural ingredients in cosmetic products is fostering the market demand. However, the availability of cheaper synthetic products is hampering the growth of the market.
MARKETS
thedallasnews.net

Human Capital Management Market Share, Statistics, Opportunities and Leading Players Report by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

The global Human Capital Management (HCM) market size reached USD 18.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing integration of Robot Process Automation (RPA) with HR solutions will boost market growth. Currently, demand for cloud-based business models and talent mobility for workforce planning has increased at a rapid pace. Many businesses in various industries, including BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, telecommunications & Information Technology (IT), media & entertainment, and others are rapidly adopting cloud-based HCM solutions. Such solutions ensure secure access to various administrative functions through an innovative HR employee access portal. It further enables employees to access data remotely using smartphones and computers. These are some major factors driving growth of the global Human Capital Management (HCM) market revenue.
DALLAS, TX
thedallasnews.net

Micro Server IC Market Expected to Witness High Growth Over the Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 |

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Micro Server IC Market By Component (Hardware and Software), Processor Type (x86 and ARM), Application (Web Hosting & Enterprise, Analytics & Cloud Computing, and Edge Computing), and End User (Enterprises and Data Centers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030″. It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS

