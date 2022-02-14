Waste land (Bonus)

When the topic of soulmates comes up, you're likely to find yourself in the middle of a heated debate. There are those who scoff at the concept, pointing out statistics that there are roughly 7.9 billion people currently living on this planet (not to mention all the people who have lived and died since the existence of humankind and all the people who are yet to be born), so it's just impossible that there's one perfect person for you — and, if there were, your chances of meeting them are zero to nil. Then there are those who choose to push back, dismiss the statistical chances of meeting "The One," and believe wholeheartedly that soulmates exist.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 22 DAYS AGO