Ric Flair and his wife Wendy Barlow are splitting up and getting a divorce after four years of marriage. It was back in 2018 when the two were wed. Flair and Barlow originally met at work. They were both working for WCW back in 1993. At one point, she was his valet. The 72-year-old wrestling Hall of Famer has been married five times.

