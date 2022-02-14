Impact Wrestling Reveals The Details For Their Gutcheck Challenge Open Tryout

— Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley alongside MVP make their way to the ring. Lashley says before he tries to walk into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he has to win the most brutal match in WWE, the elimination chamber. Lashley says the chamber destroys lives and shortens careers...but so does he. Lashley says he's destroyed every single person who's stepped in front of him. MVP says he's done some calculations and the WWE Champion has a roughly 16% chance of winning the chamber and while that doesn't sound very good...until you factor in that Seth Freakin' Rollins, the phenomenal AJ Styles, Riddle, Austin Theory and not even The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar are almighty. MVP says when you factor in the almighty component, that 16% becomes 100% of leaving Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion. Seth Rollins' music interrupts and he makes his way to the ring. Rollins says Lashley looks great but the bad news is he doesn't look as great as he does. Rollins says as of this moment, Lashley is the WWE Champion but the bad news is it won't be for very long. Rollins says nobody in the chamber can beat Lashley other then 'The Visionary' Seth Freakin' Rollins. MVP says if he keeps running is mouth, he won't even make it to the chamber. Riddle's music hits and here comes The Original Bro. Riddle asks Rollins if the elimination chamber is just one giant quiz bowl. Riddle says the last time he was in a tight spot like the chamber was in a gas station bathroom and he got out of that situation which makes him confident that he's going to win the chamber match and become WWE Champion. Riddle says after the chamber, he and Randy Orton will reclaim the RAW Tag Team Titles and he'll be a double champion. Riddle invites Lashley and MVP to he and Orton's 'Broga Party'. Riddle says Rollins can't come to the party because he needs to get ready for his match against Orton but since Lashley doesn't have a match tonight, he should throw on a toga and come to the 'Broga Party'. Austin Theory now comes out and says Vince McMahon taught him that apologies are just weaknesses and he's going to put all of Vince's theories to work in the chamber match and he'll become the WWE Champion...and of course, out comes AJ Styles. AJ asks Theory what he's talking about and Theory's lips have been shoved up Vince's ass for so long that he doesn't make sense anymore. AJ says that the odds aren't in anyone's favor and you don't walk out the same as you walked in when it comes to a match like the elimination chamber. AJ says nobody, including Lashley will stop him from having a defining WrestleMania moment. AJ says Riddle has a sweet toga and much like Riddle, he has a chance to become a double champion because he faces Damian Priest tonight for the US Title and when he wins the chamber, he'll get the WWE Title as well. Riddle invites AJ to his 'Broga Party', Lashley interrupts, says Theory's too wet behind the ears to compete, calls Rollins a fake visionary because if he was a visionary, he would've already foreseen that he won't win the chamber, he tells Riddle to get off his high come back to reality and then tells AJ that he hates to break it to him, but he's not getting his WrestleMania moment. Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and The Beast makes his way to the ring. Lesnar gets in the ring, takes off his jacket and hat, laughs at Theory and puts it on him then gets into Lashley's face. Theory attacks Lesnar who quickly dispatches him with a pair of German suplexes, the rest of the ring clears and Lesnar plants Theory with an F-5. Lesnar takes Theory's phone and takes a selfie with Theory's motionless body and we cut backstage where we see Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of the Street Profits. Montez says everyone in the chamber is in trouble except Brock Lesnar. Montez and Angelo run down tonight's card and then they turn their attention to Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode and then make their way to the ring.

