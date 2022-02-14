ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

CA school mask mandate could lift at month’s end

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuTI5_0eEW0lEt00
| Courtesy Photo

Despite indications the state was on the verge of lifting its mask-wearing requirement in schools, the state’s Health and Human Services secretary said Monday the requirement will remain in place for now, pending a Feb. 28 reassessment of COVID-19 case rates and other pandemic metrics.

Dr. Mark Ghaly said a lifting of the mandate is inevitable, saying it is just “a question of when.” He expressed confidence that the mandate would be lifted after that Feb. 28 reassessment, barring another sudden spike in virus infection rates and hospitalizations.

Ghaly gave a lengthy presentation noting significant downward trends over the past month statewide in COVID case rates, hospitalizations and testing positivity rates. But he said as far as schools are concerned, the state is only “close to a point” where such a move can be made, so no immediate change will be made.

“Parents should not hear that we aren’t making a move,” Ghaly said, insisting the state is only “taking a little more time” to ensure pandemic metrics continue on a downward path.

He said he respects that many parents who have been calling for a lifting of the mandate will be upset by the decision, but he insisted there are others who maintain uncertainty about whether lifting the requirement in schools is safe for students and staff.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has expressed a desire to ease up on the school masking mandate, although he noted last week there has been some resistance from teachers’ unions who still have safety concerns.

Ghaly noted that even when the state lifts its requirement for masks in schools, individual counties or school districts could still require them.

The state on Wednesday will lift its mask-wearing requirement for vaccinated people most in indoor public spaces, but some counties — most notably Los Angeles County — will continue to require face coverings indoors.

Comments / 8

RevDonDee
20h ago

"Science" has not yet given his permission... although science shows masks are nearly insignificant in preventing the spread of CovAIDS. With close to ZERO statistical significance in the effects of this virus on people under twenty, why are they continuing to muzzle the youth?

Reply
6
mewho
22h ago

they ate waiting for all the super bowl spikes to keep our kids masked forever. just unmask them already. it should be personal choice

Reply(2)
3
Local Dude
20h ago

If certain counties could still require them, why don’t certain counties not require them? Oh.. wait, it’s the teachers union.

Reply
2
Related
HeySoCal

LA County to lift outdoor mask mandate Wednesday morning

Days after most spectators at Super Bowl LVI were seen ignoring the face-covering requirement, Los Angeles County Wednesday will lift its COVID-19 mandate that people wear masks at outdoor mega-events and outdoors at K-12 schools and child care centers. Lax adherence to the mask requirement at SoFi Stadium was an...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Homeless facility for people released from hospitals opens in Glendale

Los Angeles County officials Monday celebrated the opening of a recuperative care housing facility in Glendale for people experiencing homelessness. The facility is part of the National Health Foundation’s Housing for Health Program and has 36 beds for people who have been discharged from hospitals and don’t have a place to go. The facility is fully renovated and officials said it will provide a supportive environment while people wait to be connected to long-term housing.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Education
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

San Bernardino County’s Community Revitalization effort drives toward addressing homelessness

Less than seven months after San Bernardino County’s Community Revitalization effort got underway, solid progress is being made on several fronts toward addressing homelessness and creating additional affordable housing opportunities throughout the county. “Making an impact on homelessness and ensuring the county has an adequate supply of affordable housing...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Community rallying so Pasadena youth can thrive amidst pandemic

A GoFundMe fundraiser to help the The Boys & Girls Clubs of Pasadena has raised over $6,600 of its $10,000 goal. “Ranging from learning loss to increased mental health issues to lack of social stimulation, pandemic recovery has become the urgent, dedicated focus of the Boys & Girls Club of Pasadena,” said the page’s organizer.
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
HeySoCal

Steps to create a charitable giving strategy

If charitable giving is an important part of your budget, it’s good to occasionally take a step back and reevaluate your giving strategy. Doing so can help ensure your money is used efficiently and effectively by the organizations you choose to support. Here are some steps to get you started:
ARCADIA, CA
HeySoCal

Sandra Chen Lau seeks second term on PCC Board of Trustees

Pasadena Community College Trustee Sandra Chen Lau issued a brief statement announcing that she will seek a second term on the Board of Trustees in the June 7th election:. “I love PCC and I’m a true believer in the mission of our community colleges. Serving on the Board is tremendously rewarding, and with the voters’ support, I hope to continue.”
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Masking#Health And Human Services#Covid
HeySoCal

Blue Shield of California new infant health initiative offers new, enhanced program

Blue Shield of California yesterday announced an innovative community health-focused initiative that incorporates a high-tech, high-touch approach along with collaboration with community-based organizations to help improve support, care, and family-centered services for mothers, birthing people, and their babies. The nonprofit health plan’s Maternal Child Health Equity initiative offers a comprehensive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Greening disease threatens Riverside’s $187M citrus crops

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the Riverside County Office of Agriculture’s request for a renewal of a local emergency stemming from citrus greening disease. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board signed off on Agricultural Commissioner Ruben Arroyo’s emergency declaration, which has been submitted on an ongoing basis for almost five years, connected to the threat to the county’s citrus crops, valued at $187 million.
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

Billionaire developer Rick Caruso enters race for LA mayor

Billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso announced his candidacy for mayor of Los Angeles Friday. Caruso joins a field of high-profile candidates, including Rep. Karen Bass, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León and City Attorney Mike Feuer. His appointment at the City Clerk’s Office on Friday afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LISC LA awarded $20 million to support LA’s small businesses

Local Initiatives Support Corporation Los Angeles (LISC LA) announced it has received a $20 million donation from Wells Fargo to help diverse small business owners in Los Angeles unlock their potential to grow, scale, create jobs, and fuel wealth creation through acquiring assets like property and equipment. Los Angeles is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
HeySoCal

Teachers strike and Gaga snubbed: Deja News Feb. 11

Hey SoCal! This week, the Academy Awards announced this year’s Oscars contenders. And the nominees are… not Gaga. But if you’ve been snubbing current events the way the Academy snubbed Mother Monster, don’t sweat it. Mike Ciriaco is bringing it back to your brain with this week’s Deja News.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Mosquito surge prompts concerns in San Gabriel Valley

With temperatures unseasonably high, mosquitoes are descending on the San Gabriel Valley in dramatic numbers — and residents were warned Thursday to take precautions against the bugs that can cause a range of diseases, including West Nile virus. “Mosquito trap data from the San Gabriel Valley Mosquito & Vector...
SAN GABRIEL, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy