He is a man who wears many hats. If there is a title, he has it before his name. David Beal is not only the police chief of Juneau, but he’s the city’s emergency management director, too. Beal is also a Juneau firefighter. He is the Emmet-Lebanon police chief. And, during the Dodge County Fair in August, Beal security director for the fair, where he can be found walking the grounds and chatting with fairgoers or next to the grandstand stage providing security for the musical acts.

1 DAY AGO