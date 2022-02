SOFI TUKKER releases their new single “Original Sin” from their upcoming album, WET TENNIS, and announce 2022 tour dates!. SOFI TUKKER has amassed a global following with their irresistibly groovy productions and outgoing personalities. From their Grammy-nominated debut album, Treehouse to chart-topping hits like “Sun Came Up” with John Summit, this duo continues to dominate the dance scene as of late. Even during the pandemic they further fostered a deeper connection with their fans via Twitch, hitting an insane streak of performances that ran 300 plus consecutive days. Now, SOFI TUKKER is back with the announcement of their sophomore album, WET TENNIS, as well as the release of the first single, “Original Sin.”

