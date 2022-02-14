How the Rockies saved their bullpen, acquired an NL Manager of the Year and started Moneyball

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows could be a trade candidate after Major League Baseball's lockout ends. Of the Rays players, Meadows and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are the two likeliest to be dealt before the regular season. Manuel Margot is another possibility. Meadows, 26, will be arbitration-eligible for the first time after the 2022 season and remains under team control through 2024. He hit just .234/.315/.458 but also had 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI with 79 runs scored in 142 games for Tampa in 2021. The rise of Randy Arozarena and the presence of Brett Phillips in the Rays outfield has made all three of Meadows, Kiermaier and Margot potentially expendable.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO