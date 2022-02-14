ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How the Rockies saved their bullpen, acquired an NL Manager of the Year and started Moneyball

By Patrick Lyons
thednvr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs unbelievable as it may sound, the franchise now known as the Cleveland Guardians made a trade...

thednvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dodgers Nation

MLB News: Rockies Sign Former Dodgers First Round Draft Pick

This one here is really for Chris Taylor fans, but Dodgers fans who survived the Frank McCourt era can enjoy too… and shudder. According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Colorado Rockies signed one-time top LA pitching prospect Zach Lee to a minor league deal. Lee was the team’s first...
MLB
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: Charlie Blackmon returns for 14th season with Rockies

The one constant for Colorado through the last decade has been Chuck Nazty. Few have spent as long with the same organization and accomplished as much statistically. How special has Charlie Blackmon actually been for the Rockies?. Plus, updates on the CBA negotiations and Monday Mailbag with your questions. “A...
MLB
thednvr.com

DNVR Rockies Podcast: The Original Colorado Kid w/ Mark Knudson

Before Kyle Freeland, there was Mark Knudson. One of the first to suit up in the purple pinstripes, Knudson shares stories of playing at Mile High Stadium as both a minor leaguer with the Denver Zephyrs and with the Colorado Rockies in 1993. “41’s Inside Pitch: Catching on – the...
MLB
fantasydata.com

Fantasy Baseball News

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Austin Meadows could be a trade candidate after Major League Baseball's lockout ends. Of the Rays players, Meadows and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier are the two likeliest to be dealt before the regular season. Manuel Margot is another possibility. Meadows, 26, will be arbitration-eligible for the first time after the 2022 season and remains under team control through 2024. He hit just .234/.315/.458 but also had 27 home runs and a career-high 106 RBI with 79 runs scored in 142 games for Tampa in 2021. The rise of Randy Arozarena and the presence of Brett Phillips in the Rays outfield has made all three of Meadows, Kiermaier and Margot potentially expendable.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Kenny Lofton
milehighsports.com

Grading the Colorado Rockies 2022 outfield

Why, if the Colorado Rockies starting pitching was so good in 2021, couldn’t they come close to even being a .500 ballclub?. The long answer involves examining a series of mishaps from one of the worst bullpens in franchise history, historical ineptness on the road, and a superstar-less collection of position players.
MLB
FanSided

Colorado Rockies: Versatile infield provides options to replace Trevor Story

If/when the MLB lockout finally comes to an end, the Colorado Rockies will find themselves with a huge hole to fill at shortstop, with the inevitable departure of the now-free agent, Trevor Story, on the horizon. Luckily, the Rockies have so much versatility in the infield already on the roster, they will have multiple options to minimize the damage created by the vacating two-time All-Star.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers come out of nowhere with surprising minor-league signing

Fans were hoping the Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to add some depth this offseason after it was evident that giving Steven Souza Jr. and Matt Beaty postseason at-bats wasn’t the formula for success. Though major-league signings still aren’t permitted thanks to the never-ending lockout, it seems as...
MLB
South Side Sox

Today in White Sox History: February 13

The White Sox traded shortstop Ron Hansen and pitchers Dennis Higgins and Steve Jones to Washington for infielder Tim Cullen and pitchers Bob Priddy and Buster Narum. (On August 2, the Senators would flip Hansen back to the White Sox for Cullen.) Hansen’s career 18.1 WAR over seven seasons in...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Cy Young Award#Nl#The Cleveland Guardians
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Lockout, Alex Binelas, Yolmer Sánchez

MLB and the MLBPA, while seemingly creeping closer together to reach an agreement, at the same time seem so far apart in their negotiation. Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal believe there is no reason to believe the MLB season will begin on time. (Evan Drellich & Ken Rosenthal; The Athletic)
MLB
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Pick Dies At 58

A former No. 1 overall MLB Draft pick has reportedly died at the age of 58. Calvin Jones, the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners, has reportedly passed away following a battle with cancer. The Compton, California native was a pitcher. He played...
MLB
thednvr.com

Avalanche topple Stars in relatively routine victory

On Super Bowl Sunday, the NHL had the brilliant (I’m not being sarcastic) idea to blow off a morning of talking about something that’s going to happen later and have a handful of NHL teams play make-up games from the waves of COVID that crashed onto the league’s shores during December. One of those games took what would have been…
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox roster projection: Could Josh Hader, Jorge Soler, Collin McHugh join new-look group once lockout is lifted? | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

The ongoing MLB lockout means pitchers and catchers aren’t reporting to spring training this week like they are supposed to, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to the MLB season. When the Red Sox take the field on Opening Day (whenever that is), they’ll surely look a lot different than we did when we last saw them in October.
MLB
NBC Sports

Tomase: Does it make sense for the Red Sox to target another Rays outfielder?

Because the Rays must constantly turn over their roster, the old adage about controlling a player through his arbitration years no longer applies. Tampa often cuts ties at the start of arbitration, which is how an intriguing name might soon be hitting the trade market. The Tampa Bay Times reported...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/14/22

The Athletic | Evan Drellich and Ken Rosenthal (subscription required): The biggest day of the North American sports calendar was a resounding success last night with the Rams narrowly beating the Bengals in a 23-20 thriller, capping off the most exciting NFL playoffs in recent memory. Meanwhile, MLB continues to make a mockery of itself as the owners seem more interested in winning the PR war than actually starting the 2022 season on time. With their latest non-starter economic proposal on the table, losing Opening Day feels like a given at this point. Against the backdrop of the Super Bowl, Drellich and Rosenthal summed up the state of affairs perfectly:
NFL
FanSided

Chicago White Sox players love the first pitch of the at-bat

As kids, most players are taught that the hitter’s count is either 3-1 or 2-0. While that is still mostly true, there seems to be a movement to be more aggressive earlier in the count. For the Chicago White Sox, and just about every team in the majors, many of the homers last season weren’t due to hitters being patient at the plate.
MLB
FanSided

Former Red Sox prospect signs minor-league deal with his hometown team

Former Boston Red Sox prospect Josh Ockimey is going home. A popular prospect from the Boston Red Sox farm system has found a new home, one that will feel familiar for the Philadelphia native. Josh Ockimey announced on Twitter that he has signed a minor-league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy