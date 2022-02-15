Track fire causes smoke, train delays at Manhattan subway station

Train service was temporarily suspended due to a track fire at a subway station in Manhattan Monday night.

FDNY officials say firefighters responded to the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fire on the tracks.

The MTA says a southbound 4 train reported a smoke condition at the station.

An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

Video captured smoke inside the station as people made their way off the subway platform.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Several trains including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have resumed service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, although delays are expected.

----------