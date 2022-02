(RED BANK, NJ) -- Although live comedy has slowed down in the last few years, it seems right now we need it more than ever. That’s why Jess Alaimo, host of So You Want To Be A Comedian, decided to bring back the show - now with co-host Allie Mae. The comedy open mic, which was every week for four years at the Anchor’s Bend inside Convention Hall (Now Seahorse), is making its return to another local historic city - Red Bank - but with a twist!

