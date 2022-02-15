ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Finding Its Stride at the Perfect Time Ahead of Gold-Medal Rematch vs. Canada

By Erica Ayala
 18 hours ago

The United States defeated Finland 4-1 to advance to the gold-medal game against North American rival Canada on Wednesday (Thursday in Beijing). The win over Finland was the most complete game by the U.S. all tournament. Will the momentum carry over for the Americans to defend their Olympic title against the...

NBC Philadelphia

Team USA Punches Ticket to Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal Game

Team USA is headed back to the championship game to defend their gold medal. The United States women's ice hockey team defeated Finland 4-1 in their semifinal matchup to clinch their spot in the gold medal game. The team now has a date with rival Canada in a rematch of the previous two gold medal matches at the Winter Olympics.
SPORTS
ESPN

U.S. women's hockey defeats Finland, set for Olympic gold-medal showdown vs. Canada

The U.S. will battle Canada for women's ice hockey gold at the Beijing Olympics after its 4-1 semifinal win over Finland on Monday. Team USA will seek its second straight Olympic gold against archrival Canada (11:10 p.m. ET Wednesday). Canada rolled through Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinals and has outscored its opponents 54-8 -- including a 4-2 win over the U.S. in the preliminary round.
SPORTS
Miami Herald

Canada routs Swiss 10-3, advances to Olympic gold-medal game

It makes no difference to Marie-Philip Poulin who the Canadians face for the Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey on Thursday. Whether it’s yet another showdown against the United States or Finland, all that mattered to Canada’s captain was that her dynamically offensive team earned its way to the championship game with a 10-3 win over Switzerland on Monday.
HOCKEY
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
AFP

Russian teen Valieva allowed to skate again at Beijing Olympics

Russian teenage figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after sport's top court said on Monday that she should not be suspended for failing a drugs test. The day before she received the result, Valieva helped Russia win the figure skating team title in Beijing, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.
SPORTS
NHL

Team USA Defeats Finland, Advances to Gold-Medal Game

Alex Cavallini had a standout performance in net, Hilary Knight and Cayla Barnes led the scoring and USA got past Finland to set up a gold-medal rivalry game against Canada. USA gets the chance to defend its gold. A 4-1 win over Finland on Monday in the semifinal round punched...
HOCKEY
WJON

Team USA Earns First Place in Group A, Advances to Quarterfinals

BEIJING -- The United States Men's Olympic hockey team is moving on to the quarterfinal round in Beijing. Sunday morning, the U.S. won their third and final preliminary game 3-2 over Germany. Steven Kampfer, MSU-Mankato Junior Forward Nathan Smith, and University of Minnesota Freshman Forward Matthew Knies each scored a goal for the U.S.
HOCKEY
Sporting News

Canada vs. Switzerland final score, results: Canada advances to women's hockey gold-medal game

Canada will play for the gold medal in the 2022 Winter Olympic women's hockey tournament after destroying Switzerland 10-3 in the semifinal round Sunday night. The victory in Beijing extended the team's undefeated streak to six games in the competition. It was dominant once more against Switzerland, outshooting its opponent 61-13. The Canadians routed the Swiss 12-1 in group play.
SPORTS
San Francisco Chronicle

Gold for record-setting French ice dancers; U.S. duo 3rd in Olympic finale

BEIJING — Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France broke their own ice dance world record Monday, winning the Olympic gold medal that narrowly eluded them four years ago in Pyeongchang. The last figure skaters on the ice for the free dance, Papadakis and Cizeron scored 136.15 points for...
SPORTS
MassLive.com

USA women’s hockey vs. Canada: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Winter Olympics quarterfinals

It’s on to the semifinals as the United States women’s hockey team takes Canada with a trip to the gold medal game on the line at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Team USA is coming off a 4-1 win over the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals as they try to get another shot as a gold medal. However, Hilary Knight & Co. will have a tough test in their rivals to the north. Canada won the first matchup between these two teams in preliminary play, winning 4-2. The Canadian team is also coming off a dominant win over Sweden in the quarterfinals and will be looking to bring that momentum into the semifinal matchup against the American squad. Sunday’s game will be streamed air on TV via USA Network and stream live on Peacock and fuboTV. Fans can watch every event at the Winter Olympics live via Peacock.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Olympic 2022 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 9 Early Events

Erin Jackson won the first individual speedskating gold medal for the United States in 12 years with her victory in the women's 500-meter race on Sunday morning. Jackson sprinted around the oval in Beijing to take first from the second-to-last pairing for the event. Her time outlasted the final two competitors.
SPORTS
The Independent

Eve Muirhead keeps Team GB curling hopes alive with crucial win against Japan

Eve Muirhead kept her Olympic hopes alive and kicking with a fiery 10-4 win over Japan.Team GB romped to the first of the three straight wins they require for a top four place and a shot at a medal in the women’s tournament.Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff came roaring back from a 7-3 loss to Canada to overwhelm Japan with two ends to spare.“We knew that was a very important game for us and we came out with a lot of fire,” said Muirhead.“We had a good chat after the Canada game and you couldn’t ask for...
SPORTS
GV Wire

Humphries Makes History With Gold for US in First Monobob Race

BEIJING — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, jumped from her sled, and hoisted an American flag that someone had just handed her into the frosty air. “U-S-A! U-S-A!” she chanted. Four years ago, nobody would have seen that coming. The former Canadian bobsled heroine is an Olympic...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

U.S. women shut down Finland, advance to gold medal game vs. Canada

Before the United States women’s hockey team won the gold medal in PyeongChang, they had to go through Finland in the semifinals to earn their title shot. The two nations met once again under the exact same circumstances Monday morning at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and just as they did in 2018, the Americans triumphed against the Finns, taking them down by a score of 4-1 to return to the gold medal game.
SPORTS

