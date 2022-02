The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning doesn’t launch until this spring, but higher-than-expected demand for the all-electric pickup prompted Ford to stop taking reservations last year. A number of recent surveys certainly confirm this strong interest, as the Lightning’s ICE-powered cohort was the most considered pickup among shoppers in Kelley Blue Book’s Brand Watch Survey in both Q3 and Q4 of 2021. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning has garnered similar interest among new-vehicle shoppers recently, and now, it has joined the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid and Ford Mustang Mach-E on KBB’s most considered electrified vehicles list in its Brand Watch report for Q4 of 2021.

