Discovery Communications (DISCA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Discovery Communications (DISCA) closed the most recent trading day at $29.42, moving -0.51% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet had lost 5.16% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Discovery Communications as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.89, up 17.11% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.13 billion, up 8.31% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Discovery Communications. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Discovery Communications currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Discovery Communications's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.78. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Also, we should mention that DISCA has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DISCA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

