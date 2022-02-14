ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
 23 hours ago

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) closed at $28.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.6% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 16.39% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

