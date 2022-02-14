ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Materialise (MTLS) Stock Moves -0.25%: What You Should Know

By Zacks Equity Research
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 22 hours ago

Materialise (MTLS) closed the most recent trading day at $20.35, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the 3D printing software and medical and industrial products company had lost 1.45% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Materialise as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 50% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $60.92 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Materialise. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Materialise is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Materialise's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 87.43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 52.41.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Materialise NV (MTLS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Mtls#Dow#3d#Computer And Technology#Zacks Rank
Entrepreneur

Are These Finance Stocks Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Software
Entrepreneur

Sasol (SSL) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable

Most of us have heard the dictum "the trend is your friend." And this is undeniably the key to success when it comes to short-term investing or trading. But it isn't easy to ensure the sustainability of a trend and profit from it. The trend often reverses before exiting the...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

What Makes Columbia Financial (CLBK) a Good Fit for "Trend Investing"

While "the trend is your friend" when it comes to short-term investing or trading, timing entries into the trend is a key determinant of success. And increasing the odds of success by making sure the sustainability of a trend isn't easy. Often, the direction of a stock's price movement reverses...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy