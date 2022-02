Acquiring Ben Simmons was quite the ordeal. Finding out when he will suit up for the Brooklyn Nets is an entirely different monster. Less than a week after Brooklyn acquired the disgruntled guard, there is still no timetable on when Simmons will make his Nets debut. Head coach Steve Nash noted that it would be up to the performance team to determine when the 25-year-old is ready to play.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO