Balloons covered the floors of both the library and a classroom in Meadowlark Elementary School on Friday. The kindergarten classes circled around the first set of 100 balloons in the library while next door the pre-kindergartners spread out amongst their own set of 100 balloons. Games were prepared, counting skills were put to the test and lots of popping sounds filled the school over the course of the morning, all to celebrate 100 days of school this year.

VISUAL ART ・ 5 DAYS AGO