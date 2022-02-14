COD Masks, Vaccines and Testing All Hinge on Governor
By Bee Bishop
codcourier.org
2 days ago
With the COVID-19 spike caused by the Omicron variant waning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he anticipates lifting the Illinois mask mandate at the end of the month. COD Vice President Jim Bente said COD will follow suit once the official decree is made. On Feb. 9, Pritzker praised...
(Reuters) - A civil liberties group said on Tuesday it sued Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin and his administration over his order making masks optional in public schools, saying it violates the rights of students vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia (ACLU) said its suit in a federal court in Charlottesville seeks a temporary restraining order and permanent lifting of Youngkin's order barring school districts from implementing universal mask requirements. The ACLU said the order violates federal disabilities law.
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker held a news conference a couple of days back, and had this to say about Illinois' mask mandate:. "If these trends continue, and we expect them to, then on Monday, February 28th, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the State of Illinois." Then came...
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. JB Pritzker will make an official announcement on the state’s plan for lifting its indoor mask mandate at 2 p.m. in Chicago, but in a morning news conference in Champaign Wednesday, he noted that he plans to lift the indoor mandate for some settings by Feb. 28.
Governor J.B. Pritzker has announced that he plans to end the indoor mask mandate by the end of the month but not for K-12 schools. This development comes after a Sangamon County judge ruled on Feb. 4 against requiring students to wear masks at school. The University has yet to...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With Governor JB Pritzker lifting the mask mandate Feb. 28, local businesses say taking off the masks puts them on the path towards normalcy. “We are now seeing the fastest rate of decline in our COVID-19 hospitalization metrics since the pandemic began,” Pritzker said in a press conference Wednesday.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Local school districts not in favor of the mask mandate are celebrating a win- but the governor is fighting back. A Sangamon County judge has ruled that beginning Monday, schools would no longer have to enforce a mask or vaccine, or COVID-19 testing mandate, according to a report by WCIA. However, […]
Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival have announced that it will be dropping COVID-19 restrictions for its 2022 dates. Coachella’s updated Health and Safety website page stated that no vaccination, testing or masks will be required “in accordance with local guidelines.” It continued, however, that this rule could be reverted depending on “federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter,” and that the organizers have the right to change aspects of the festival including but not limited to “capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Billionaire Ken Griffin made his support for a Republican governor official on Monday, contributing $20 million to Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in his quest to replace Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Griffin had previously expressed admiration for Irvin’s background as a military veteran, litigator and Aurora’s first Black mayor. As for supporting a particular […]
Gov. JB Pritzker’s mandate for masks in schools was thrown into legal limbo late Friday after a Sangamon County judge voided his rules on both masking and mandated COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for school staff — flashpoints in a bitter ideological fight over the governor’s pandemic management.
Citing a 65% drop in Covid-19 cases since the peak of the Omicron surge, California will end its statewide indoor mask mandate for vaccinated individuals next week, nearly two years after it was first implemented, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Monday. “On February 15, California’s statewide indoor mask requirement will...
Happy Tuesday! I’m Dan McGowan and I’m on the hunt for the best chocolate chip cookie in Rhode Island. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com. Coronavirus updates. Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 503.8 total new cases per 100K population in the...
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The governors of New York and Massachusetts announced on Wednesday that they would end certain mask mandates in their states, joining a growing list of U.S. state leaders planning to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her...
District Health Department Four recently released an updated schedule of COVID-19 vaccination and testing events being offered for February in its four county service area in partnership with the Honu Management Group. COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots will be offered from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout February...
PEORIA, Ill. — COVID-19 containment policies at Illinois schools like masking, vaccine and testing requirements have been temporarily blocked for some districts following an order issued by an Illinois Judge. On Friday, a judge in Sangamon County ruled in favor of parents and teachers of nearly 170 school districts...
A bill in the Illinois House would do away with the sub-minimum wage paid to waitresses, bartenders and other tipped service workers. Rep. Camille Lilly, D-Chicago, introduced House Bill 5139 last month. If the bill becomes law, workers who supplement their wages with tips will receive the state’s minimum wage starting on Jan. 1, 2025, in addition to their tips.
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Pete Buttigieg, the U.S. Transportation Secretary, joined Illinois leaders to discuss the electric vehicle charging network in the state. Buttigieg, Governor J.B. Pritzker and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth met in Central Illinois on Saturday to tour Heartland Community College’s electric vehicle facility, as well as watch a demonstration […]
Comments / 0