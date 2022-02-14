COD Masks, Vaccines and Testing All Hinge on Governor

Organizers of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach Festival have announced that it will be dropping COVID-19 restrictions for its 2022 dates. Coachella’s updated Health and Safety website page stated that no vaccination, testing or masks will be required “in accordance with local guidelines.” It continued, however, that this rule could be reverted depending on “federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter,” and that the organizers have the right to change aspects of the festival including but not limited to “capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings.”

COACHELLA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO