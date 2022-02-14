ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COD Masks, Vaccines and Testing All Hinge on Governor

By Bee Bishop
Cover picture for the articleWith the COVID-19 spike caused by the Omicron variant waning, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that he anticipates lifting the Illinois mask mandate at the end of the month. COD Vice President Jim Bente said COD will follow suit once the official decree is made. On Feb. 9, Pritzker praised...

