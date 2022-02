Welcome to another installment of This Week at FDA, your weekly source for updates – big and small – on FDA, drug and medical device regulation and what we’re reading from around the web. This week, we look at the breaking news that FDA is postponing its upcoming advisory committee meeting to review Pfizer and BioNTech’s request to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age. We also saw FDA’s proposal to harmonize its Quality System Regulation (QSR) with ISO 13485:2016 has made it through Office of Management and Budget (OMB) review, and we get word that the Senate might vote on Robert Califf’s nomination to be FDA commissioner as early as next week.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 5 DAYS AGO