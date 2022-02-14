Large terahertz electric dipole of a single graphene quantum dot

Metamaterials can enable peculiar static and dynamic behavior (such as negative effective mass density, dynamical stiffness, and Poisson’s ratio) due to their geometry rather than their chemical composition. The geometry of these metamaterials can be thought of as the phase of the material, which is usually fixed once the material is fabricated. While there exist many theoretical and numerical studies of metamaterials that can change phase, or reprogram, experimental realizations remain limited due to challenges in manufacturability, the destructive nature of the reprogramming, and inherent nonlinearities. Through a combination of analytical, numerical, and experimental analyses, we utilize tunable, self-assembled, nonlinear magnetic lattices to realize metamaterials with reversible phase transitions. Our metamaterials are composed of free-floating disks, with embedded permanent magnets, confined within magnetic boundaries. We exploit the nondestructive nature of the adjustable magnetic boundaries to create a set of reprogrammable metamaterials to control the propagation of sound waves. Furthermore, we demonstrate a robust, real-time tunable wave filter at ultralow frequencies. Our findings can expand the metamaterials horizon into functional and tunable devices.
