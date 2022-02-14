ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Large terahertz electric dipole of a single graphene quantum dot

By Authors
APS physics
 2 days ago

Graphene has recently emerged as an important material for optoelectronic applications owing to its unique properties. Here, we show that graphene is also appealing for the development of THz quantum optics when used for quantum dots. In particular, we demonstrate a large electric dipole of length. d. ≈. 230. nm...

journals.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

Tiny antenna enables portable biomedicine, food analysis, and other nano- and terahertz technologies

A Skoltech professor and his colleagues from Germany have designed a very small and flat antenna for receiving and transmitting terahertz signals. THz waves are a band of electromagnetic radiation that holds much promise for applications as diverse as security checks and wireless communication, cancer screening and dentistry, and detection of food degradation and defects in manufactured devices. The problem with the technology is that THz devices will require miniaturization before they can be more widely adopted. The recent study in Scientific Reports makes an important contribution to that effort.
ENGINEERING
APS physics

Phonon-limited transport and Fermi arc lifetime in Weyl semimetals

Weyl semimetals harbor topological Fermi arc surface states that determine the nontrivial charge current response to external fields. We study here the quasiparticle decay rate of Fermi arc states arising from their coupling to acoustic phonons, as well as the phonon-limited conductivity tensor for a clean Weyl semimetal slab. Using the phonon modes for an isotropic elastic continuum with a deformation potential coupling to electrons, we determine the temperature dependence of the quasiparticle decay rate, both near and far away from the arc termination points. By solving the coupled Boltzmann equations for the bulk and arc state distribution functions in the slab geometry, we show how the linear-response conductivity depends on key parameters such as the temperature, the chemical potential, the geometric shape of the Fermi arcs, or the slab width. The chiral nature of Fermi arc states causes an enhancement of the longitudinal conductivity along the chiral direction at low temperatures, together with a.
PHYSICS
Knowridge Science Report

Cornell researchers reveal cause of key sodium-ion battery flaw

Scientists have uncovered the source of a persistent problem limiting the durability of sodium-ion batteries. This provides manufacturers with new strategies for powering the 21st century. Sodium-ion batteries are a promising technology for electric vehicles, the energy grid and other applications because they are made from abundant materials that are...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Materials#Quantum Dots#Dipole#Thz Quantum Optics#The Creative Commons#Ens#Universit Psl#Cnrs#Sorbonne Universit#Universit De Paris#Tsukuba
APS physics

Ab initio theory of magnetism in two-dimensional 1T−TaS2

We investigate, using a first-principles density functional methodology, the nature of magnetism in monolayer. is a longstanding puzzle and has led to a variety of theoretical proposals including notably the realization of a two-dimensional quantum-spin-liquid (QSL) phase. By means of noncollinear spin calculations, we derive ab initio spin Hamiltonians including two-spin bilinear Heisenberg exchange as well as biquadratic and four-spin ring-exchange couplings, the latter being relevant for the stabilization of putative QSL states. We find that both quadratic and quartic interactions are consistently ferromagnetic for all the functionals considered. Relativistic calculations predict substantial magnetocrystalline anisotropy. Altogether, our results suggest that this material may realize an easy-plane XXZ quantum ferromagnet with large anisotropy.
PHYSICS
electropages.com

Researchers demonstrate scalable single-molecule sensors

Researchers have recently demonstrated a full-scale integrated circuit that can detect individual molecules. What challenges does individual molecular detection face, what did the researchers demonstrate, and where could this technology be used?. What challenges does molecular detection face?. When it comes to molecular science, the ingeniousness of researchers cannot go...
SCIENCE
pv-magazine.com

Making the case for perovskite quantum dots

Quantum dots, tiny particles of semiconductor that can carry a charge, made from various materials have been investigated as possible solar cell materials. Those based on perovskites have proved particularly attractive to researchers working in photovoltaics, having already demonstrated efficiencies beyond 16%. A group of scientists led by Dalian National...
PHYSICS
APS physics

Circularly Polarized Laser Emission from an Electrically Pumped Chiral Microcavity

Engineering the chirality of optical microcavities is a central concept of modern photonics to gain full control the polarization of the confined electromagnetic mode. Here, we demonstrate a compact source of coherent radiation based on an electrically driven, chiral semiconductor microcavity. The device is composed of an. Al. As. /
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
APS physics

Observation of Transient Parity-Time Symmetry in Electronic Systems

We demonstrate the transient parity-time (PT) symmetry in electronics. It is revealed by equivalent circuit transformation according to the switching states of electronic systems. With the phasor method and Laplace transformation, we derive the hidden PT-symmetric Hamiltonian in the switching oscillation, which are characterized by free oscillation modes. Both spectral and dynamic properties of the PT electronic structure demonstrate the phase transition with eigenmode orthogonality. Importantly, the observed transient PT symmetry enables exceptional-point-induced optimal switching oscillation suppression, which shows the significance of PT symmetry in electronic systems with temporary responses. Our work paves the way for breakthroughs in the PT symmetry theory and has essential applications such as anti-interference in switch-mode electronics.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Neural-network-based qubit-environment characterization

The exact microscopic structure of the environments that produce. noise in superconducting qubits remains largely unknown, hindering our ability to create robust simulations and harness the noise. In this paper we show how it is possible to infer information about such an environment based on a single measurement of the qubit coherence, circumventing any need for separate spectroscopy experiments. Similarly to other spectroscopic techniques, the qubit is used as a probe which interacts with its environment. The complexity of the relationship between the observed qubit dynamics and the impurities in the environment makes this problem ideal for machine learning methods—more specifically neural networks. With our algorithm we are able to reconstruct the parameters of the most prominent impurities in the environment, as well as differentiate between different environment models, paving the way towards a better understanding of.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Harnessing Reprogrammable Phase Transitions to Control the Propagation of Sound Waves

Metamaterials can enable peculiar static and dynamic behavior (such as negative effective mass density, dynamical stiffness, and Poisson’s ratio) due to their geometry rather than their chemical composition. The geometry of these metamaterials can be thought of as the phase of the material, which is usually fixed once the material is fabricated. While there exist many theoretical and numerical studies of metamaterials that can change phase, or reprogram, experimental realizations remain limited due to challenges in manufacturability, the destructive nature of the reprogramming, and inherent nonlinearities. Through a combination of analytical, numerical, and experimental analyses, we utilize tunable, self-assembled, nonlinear magnetic lattices to realize metamaterials with reversible phase transitions. Our metamaterials are composed of free-floating disks, with embedded permanent magnets, confined within magnetic boundaries. We exploit the nondestructive nature of the adjustable magnetic boundaries to create a set of reprogrammable metamaterials to control the propagation of sound waves. Furthermore, we demonstrate a robust, real-time tunable wave filter at ultralow frequencies. Our findings can expand the metamaterials horizon into functional and tunable devices.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Nonlinear spatiotemporal instabilities in two-dimensional electroconvective flows

This work studies the effects of a through-flow on two-dimensional electrohydrodynamic (EHD) flows of a dielectric liquid confined between two plane plates, as a model problem to further our understanding of the fluid mechanics in the presence of an electric field. The liquid is subjected to a strong unipolar charge injection from the bottom plate and a pressure gradient along the streamwise direction (forming a Poiseuille flow). Highly accurate numerical simulations and weakly nonlinear stability analyses based on multiple-scale expansion and amplitude expansion methods are used to unravel the nonlinear spatiotemporal instability mechanisms in this combined flow. We found that the through-flow makes the hysteresis loop in the EHD flow narrower. In the numerical simulation of an impulse response, the leading and trailing edges of the wave packet within the nonlinear regime are consistent with the linear ones, a result which we also verified against that in natural convection. In addition, as the bifurcation in EHD-Poiseuille flows is of a subcritical nature, nonlinear finite-amplitude solutions exist in the subcritical regime, and our calculation indicates that they are convectively unstable (at least for the parameters investigated). The validity of the Ginzburg-Landau equation (GLE), derived from the weakly nonlinear expansion of Navier-Stokes equations and the Maxwell's equations in the quasielectrostatic limit, serving as a physical reduced-order model for probing the spatiotemporal dynamics in this flow, has also been investigated. We found that the coefficients in the GLE calculated using amplitude expansion method can predict the absolute growth rates even when the parameters are away from the linear critical conditions, compared favorably with the local dispersion relation, whereas the validity range of the GLE derived from the multiple-scale expansion method is confined to the vicinity of the linear critical conditions.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Scattering between Minivalleys in Twisted Double Bilayer Graphene

A unique feature of the complex band structures of moiré materials is the presence of minivalleys, their hybridization, and scattering between them. Here, we investigate magnetotransport oscillations caused by scattering between minivalleys—a phenomenon analogous to magnetointersubband oscillations—in a twisted double bilayer graphene sample with a twist angle of 1.94°. We study and discuss the potential scattering mechanisms and find an electron-phonon mechanism and valley conserving scattering to be likely. Finally, we discuss the relevance of our findings for different materials and twist angles.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Applicability of large eddy simulations to capture turbulence attenuation in particle-laden channel flows

We report a critical assessment on the applicability of the large eddy simulation (LES) technique in predicting turbulence modulation due to the presence of particles with high Stokes numbers. The simulations have been performed for two Reynolds numbers of 3300 and 5600 based on average gas velocity and channel width. An increase in particle loading decreases the turbulence intensity, and at a particular volume fraction, the turbulence collapses due to the catastrophic reduction of turbulence production. It is observed that at low volume fractions, LES models predict the turbulence modulation with high accuracy (
SCIENCE
APS physics

Spectrally resolved four-photon interference of time-frequency-entangled photons

Pairs of photons entangled in their time-frequency degree of freedom are of great interest in quantum optics research and applications, due to their relative ease of generation and their high capacity for encoding information. Here we analyze, both theoretically and experimentally, the behavior of phase-insensitive spectrally resolved interferences arising from two pairs of time-frequency-entangled photons. At its core, this is a multimode entanglement swapping experiment, whereby a spectrally resolved joint measurement on the idler photons from both pairs results in projecting the signal photons onto a Bell state the form of which depends on the measurement outcome. Using this scheme we herald a large, though nonorthogonal, set of pulse-mode Bell states, which we characterize through spectral measurements and through two-photon quantum interference. In principle, the number of mutually orthogonal states which can be generated with our scheme is limited only by the amount of entanglement available in the sources, and thus our setup demonstrates a versatile and scalable multimode entanglement swapping scheme requiring no source engineering.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Electrical resistance standard could get a revised quantum definition

Researchers in Japan have proposed a new way of defining the standard unit of electrical resistance that would do away with the need for strong magnetic fields. The new proposal, which would create a standard based on the quantum anomalous Hall effect instead of the ordinary quantum Hall effect, would considerably simplify the experimental apparatus required to measure a single quantum of resistance.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Breaking strong symmetries in dissipative quantum systems: Bosonic atoms coupled to a cavity

In dissipative quantum systems, strong symmetries can lead to the existence of conservation laws and multiple steady states. In this Letter we investigate a strong symmetry for bosonic atoms coupled to an optical cavity, an experimentally relevant system, generalizing the adiabatic elimination techniques and using numerically exact matrix product state methods. We show that for ideal bosons coupled to the cavity multiple steady states exist and in each symmetry sector a dissipative phase transition occurs at a different critical point. This implies that phases of very different natures can coexist. We find that the introduction of a slight breaking of the strong symmetry by a small interaction term leads to a direct transition from multiple steady states to a unique steady state. We point out the phenomenon of dissipative freezing, the breaking of the conservation law at the level of individual realizations in the presence of strong symmetry. For a small breaking of the strong symmetry we see that the behavior of the individual trajectories still shows some signs of this dissipative freezing before it fades out for larger symmetry breaking terms.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Interband Quantum Cascade Infrared Photodetectors: Current Status and Future Trends

One of the critical limitations of photonic infrared (IR) photodetectors is the cooling requirement that is placed on it. Uncooled detectors are usually based on thermal detectors. Currently, microbolometer thermal detectors are produced in a larger volume than those of all other IR array technologies together. In recent years, their cost has drastically dropped (about 15% per year). Although their performance is modest, thermal detectors suffer from slow responses and they are not useful in multispectral detection. The (
SCIENCE
APS physics

Elastic Orbital Angular Momentum

We identify that flexural guided elastic waves in elastic pipes carry a well-defined orbital angular momentum associated with the compressional dilatational potential. This enables the transfer of elastic orbital angular momentum, that we numerically demonstrate, through the coupling of the compressional potential in a pipe to the acoustic pressure field in a surrounding fluid in contact with the pipe.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy