The APAC has playoffs have commenced. This year’s Founder’s Cup began on Monday with a play in game between Holy Ghost Prep and The Hun School. With the addition of The Hun School for 2021, the fourth edition of the Founder’s Cup is the first to feature a third round of playoffs. After a dominant 9-4 win, Holy Ghost will advance to the final four, which is set to be hosted at Ice Line in West Chester later tonight. Number one seed Malvern Prep’s home ice will serve as the surface for the doubleheader.

MALVERN, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO